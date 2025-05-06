Launch Campaign To Inform People About SC/ST Schemes: Delhi Minister To Officials

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Social and SC/ST Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday instructed officials to launch an awareness campaign to inform people from the marginalised sections of society about government schemes.

During a meeting, Ravinder Indraj reviewed the progress of the Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,1989 and the Inter-caste Marriage Incentive Scheme, and issued important directives.

The minister emphasised the need for widespread awareness to protect the rights of SC/ST communities and ensure justice.

He instructed the department to effectively utilise audio-visual media for public outreach so that legal provisions are widely known across all sections of society.

The SC/ST Welfare Minister stated that in cases of inter-caste marriages, the department must not show any negligence in providing necessary facilities and financial security to the victims as per the prescribed norms.

He stressed the importance of continuous efforts to ensure justice and relief through coordination between the department and law enforcement authorities.

Ravinder Indraj also instructed the department to prepare for the upcoming meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee scheduled under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister in July.

Additionally, he emphasised strengthening departmental coordination to ensure regular meetings of the Vigilance and Monitoring Committees at the District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) levels.

Earlier, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma instructed officials to ensure that the city infrastructure is monsoon-ready and public pathways are freed from encroachment.

Verma chaired a video conference meeting with all District Magistrates (DMs) and PWD officials to chalk out a coordinated and time-bound strategy.

The focus of the meeting was on freeing PWD roads and footpaths from illegal encroachment and strengthening the ongoing cleanliness drive under the special monsoon preparedness campaign.

The Minister stated that while these roads fall under the purview of the Public Works Department, this mission requires seamless coordination among all agencies - be it the district administration, Delhi Police, MCD, or other civic bodies.

He directed all DMs to conduct operations with STF (Special Task Force) and DTF (District Task Force) to ensure that public spaces are cleared without delay.

“PWD roads are the focus, but execution will only be effective when all arms of the administration work in synergy,” the Minister emphasised.