Parma Car Care Joins Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association

Parma Car Care strengthens its industry alignment by joining the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA), reinforcing its commitment to standards.

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parma Car Care , a full-service auto repair facility based in Parma, Ohio, has officially joined the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA ), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving transparency, consistency, and ethics in the automotive repair industry.

Founded to promote consumer trust and service standardization, AMRA develops and supports Uniform Inspection and Communication Standards (UICS) used by repair facilities nationwide. These standards help ensure that all service recommendations are based on documented conditions and manufacturer guidelines, rather than subjective assessments.

By joining AMRA, Parma Car Care reaffirms its commitment to delivering reliable, fact-based automotive service while contributing to broader efforts to raise industry professionalism.

Strengthening Accountability and Service Consistency

As a member of AMRA, Parma Car Care technicians follow a structured approach to inspections and customer communication. This helps eliminate confusion over service recommendations and supports the shop's ongoing efforts to maintain long-term customer trust.

The AMRA Code of Ethics also aligns with Parma Car Care's core values: providing honest assessments, clearly explaining necessary repairs, and helping motorists make informed decisions about their vehicles.

A Word from the Owner

“Joining AMRA is another step forward in our commitment to ethical, standardized service,” Author of Quote: Fred Cerny, Owner. Parma Car Care.

About Parma Car Care

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is an established automotive repair center located in Parma, Ohio. The shop provides diagnostics, scheduled maintenance, alignments, tire services, brake repair, suspension work, and fleet service. Known for combining traditional values with modern diagnostic technology, Parma Car Care emphasizes professional integrity, transparency, and long-standing community trust. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134 .

