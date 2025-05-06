HGTV Star Scott Mcgillivray Joins Bath Fitter To Champion Stress-Free Bathroom Makeovers This National Home Remodeling Month

From One-Day Installs to Lasting Comfort, Bath Fitter Delivers an Emotional Return on Bathtub and Shower Renovations with Custom Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising costs affecting nearly every aspect of daily life, homeowners are thinking differently about how and where to improve their homes. Today, renovations are done with more intention and thoughtfulness. It's not just about style – it's about comfort, ease, and finding smart ways to make everyday life a little better. That's exactly what Bath Fitter delivers.

This National Home Remodeling Month, whether you're looking to turn your bathroom into your own private sanctuary or adapt your space to fit your needs and lifestyle, Bath Fitter bathtubs and showers deliver results that feel as good as they look, offering enhanced comfort, renewed pride in your home, and a lasting emotional return that resonates long after the renovation is complete.

For over 40 years, Bath Fitter has offered a smarter way to remodel your bathroom with its custom-made tubs and showers. Their seamless, grout-free acrylic walls are expertly crafted for watertight performance and are designed to fit perfectly over your existing unit. This innovative process includes a personalized consultation, and a one-day installation making it possible to revamp your shower or tub without the typical cost, mess, or stress of traditional renovations. Trusted by homeowners and real estate experts alike, Bath Fitter is known for its high-quality materials, low-maintenance finishes and personalized approach.

Renowned for his expertise in smart, value-conscious renovations, HGTV and Home Network star Scott McGillivray has teamed up with Bath Fitter to help consumers reimagine their bathrooms:

"In my many years working in real estate and renovations, I've seen firsthand how the right shower and bathtub update can completely change how someone feels on a day-to-day basis," said McGillivray. "Bath Fitter makes this transformation fast, affordable, durable and truly impactful – which is why I've come to rely on them for hundreds of my own projects. It's one of the smartest investments you can make in your home."

Bath Fitter is a valuable upgrade, especially as it relates to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your space. With a wide range of customizable styles, Bath Fitter makes it easy to renovate your bathtub or shower to align with your personal aesthetic. From contemporary chic walls to traditional tub styles, experience the latest design-forward innovations from Bath Fitter:



Lucca – A sophisticated textured Chevron seamless and grout-free tile pattern, the perfect blend of modern design and classic charm

Sorrento – A large scale 12 x 24 tile featuring a seamless and grout-free textured design, durable, and easy-to-clean surface

Ovation – A sleek and stylish skirted tub perfect for minimalist designs and traditional bathrooms alike Brushed gold accessories – A full line of brushed gold accessories. From trim kits and shower rods to doors and grab bars, safety has never looked so sophisticated

"Every bathroom tells a story, and Bath Fitter is here to help homeowners achieve their ideal bath or shower without the complexity of a traditional remodel," says David Luebke, VP of Marketing at Bath Fitter. "With our innovative tub-over-tub solution, we empower people to create a space they love – a personalized and functional space, reflective of their design aesthetic, that will bring comfort, style, and durability for years to come. And with our transferable lifetime warranty, that transformation is built to last."

With Bath Fitter, you get a better product, a better process, and a better value out of your bath or shower renovation. To learn more about Bath Fitter or to schedule a free consultation, visit bathfitter .

About Bath Fitter

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 40 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter .

