OMODA & JAECOO Launch Summer Campaign Featuring 0% Interest For 5 Years And Extended Warranty

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Offer available across UAE dealerships with added 10-year warranty or 1,000,000 km coverage

Dubai, UAE,May 2025: As the summer season begins, OMODA & JAECOO has rolled out a new campaign across the UAE titled“Your Coolest Move Yet”, offering 0% interest for five years on select models, along with a free extended warranty for 10 years or 1,000,000 kilometers.



The campaign includes the brand's flagship models-the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8-and is available at authorized distributors throughout the UAE:

The summer initiative is designed to offer flexibility and added value to customers considering a new vehicle during the seasonal peak. The creative campaign visual features the SUV lineup set against a Dubai beachfront, with a cloud-shaped“0%” reinforcing the offer.

“This campaign is part of our broader strategy to support customer accessibility and ownership confidence across the region,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International.“The combination of interest-free financing and long-term warranty coverage is intended to deliver both peace of mind and long-term value.”

Product Highlights:

The OMODA C5 features a compact yet bold design with urban-friendly technology and safety systems. The JAECOO J7 combines practical versatility with refined styling, while the JAECOO J8 offers a larger platform built for comfort, capability, and intelligent performance on and off-road.

The campaign runs for a limited time and is subject to terms and conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit participating showrooms to learn more about financing eligibility, available models, and aftersales support.

About OMODA & JAECOO:

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of 'New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem'.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.