OMODA & JAECOO Launch Summer Campaign Featuring 0% Interest For 5 Years And Extended Warranty
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Offer available across UAE dealerships with added 10-year warranty or 1,000,000 km coverage
Dubai, UAE,May 2025: As the summer season begins, OMODA & JAECOO has rolled out a new campaign across the UAE titled“Your Coolest Move Yet”, offering 0% interest for five years on select models, along with a free extended warranty for 10 years or 1,000,000 kilometers. The campaign includes the brand's flagship models-the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8-and is available at authorized distributors throughout the UAE:
Autorun – Dubai, Al Ittihad Road
Galadari – Ras Al Khaimah, Al Dhait
MAHY Khoory Automotive – Abu Dhabi, Al Wahda Mall
