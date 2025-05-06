Bolt Printing Holds The Line On Richardson 112 Hat Pricing Amid Tariff-Driven Cost Surge

Lana Corsano On Production Floor

The Richardson 112 Trucker Hat-embroidered at Bolt Printing's facility-is facing a $1.00 supplier-driven price increase due to new tariffs.

Bolt Printing holds pricing on in-stock Richardson 112 hats while responding to a $1 tariff-driven increase with transparency and customer support.

- Lana CorsanoBROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bolt Printing , a leading provider of custom apparel and branded merchandise, announced today that it will honor current pricing on all in-stock Richardson 112 Trucker Hats, despite a sharp cost increase from suppliers driven by recent tariff changes.The company, which has built a reputation on fast turnaround, exceptional quality, and transparent pricing, reports that the anticipated increase of approximately $1.00 per hat on the Richardson 112 comes unexpectedly-especially after a previous price adjustment earlier this year."The Richardson 112 has a loyal following and has been a cornerstone product for many of our customers," said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing. "We didn't feel right passing on this jump without giving our customers options, transparency, and a plan."Bolt Printing confirmed that it will continue offering the Richardson 112 at current pricing while inventory lasts. At the same time, the company is actively evaluating alternative trucker hat styles that maintain the same professional quality at a more stable price point.The company has also published a detailed customer-facing article,“Richardson 112 Trucker Hat Price Increase: What's Changing and What Bolt Printing Is Doing About It”, outlining the cause of the increase and its approach to supporting customers through the transition.Bolt's commitment to fairness and speed has long made it a go-to supplier for businesses, nonprofits, events, and schools across the country. Even in times of rising costs, the company continues to prioritize customer trust and practical solutions.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a U.S.-based custom apparel printer specializing in screen printing, embroidery, and branded merchandise. Known for lightning-fast turnaround, transparent pricing, and excellent service, Bolt serves a nationwide customer base ranging from small businesses to large institutions.Media Contact:Lana CorsanoFounder & CEO, Bolt Printing... |

