Erni Loosen Launches A New Project In Burgundy

The renowned German winemaker sees his lifelong dream come true.

PULIGNY-MONTRACHET, France, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned winemaker Erni Loosen announces the launch of Perron de Mypont, his new winemaking project in Burgundy. A passionate and lifelong collector of Pinot Noir from around the world, Erni has long dreamed of producing wine in Burgundy, the variety's birthplace. That dream has now become a reality. The initial releases from Perron de Mypont will be available to U.S. consumers beginning in May, 2025.

"I fell in love with Burgundy about 50 years ago, during a winemaking internship there," said Loosen. "I was immediately struck by the similarities between Riesling and Pinot Noir, which are both cool-climate varieties that can make truly profound wines that develop beautifully with age. Ever since then, I've dreamed of making my own wine in Burgundy. And it's finally happening!"

Perron de Mypont is based at the Vieux Château de Puligny-Montrachet, in the famed village in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. In 2019, Erni acquired the east wing of the 15th century "Old Château" and began work on a multi-year restoration project. He also established his own négociant company and began working with growers and producers to create his own collection of wines, made to his personal standards for high quality and exceptional ageability.

Erni's partner in Perron de Mypont is Manoël Bouchet, a long-time collaborator, highly esteemed wine professional and denizen of Burgundy, with deep expertise in the region's terroir and legacy. Their shared vision is to produce wines that are true to the heritage and culture of the Burgundy region, by blending proven traditional methods with a modern winemaking approach to ensure superior wine quality and value.

For Erni and Mano, the signature of true Burgundy wine is an elegant blend of balance, minerality and finesse. To achieve this fine balance in the wines, this alliance of good friends combines the Négociant model of sourcing finished wines with the Parcellaire approach of working directly with individual growers and specific vineyard parcels. The wines are offered in two tiers: Maison Perron de Mypont and Edition Perron de Mypont.

The Maison tier is for regional wines sourced through the traditional Burgundy Négociant system. The dedication to value is particularly evident in this tier, which blends stringently selected grapes and wines from multiple growers in order to main- tain affordability, without compromising quality. The Maison's initial offerings include Bourgogne AOC Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the 2022 vintage.

For the more limited Villages and Premier Cru appellations of the Edition tier, Erni and Mano pursue excellence through close collaboration with growers, emphasizing a focus on specific climats. This is the Parcellaire approach, which benefits from the practice of maturing the wines in the growers' own cellars to harness their unique environments and capture a genuine expression of terroir. It also fosters long-term relationships with growers, in order to build a consistent portfolio of wines.

The initial Edition offerings include 2022 Meursault, 2023 Gevrey-Chambertin, 2023 Volnay, 2022 Meursault Premier Cru Perrières, 2019 Vougeot Premier Cru, and 2022 Vosne-Romanée Premier Cru Les Suchots.

Heritage of Perron de Mypont

The de Mypont family were lords of the village of Puligny for some 400 years, until 1388 when their property was confiscated by Philippe the Bold, Duke of Burgundy. In 1448, the property came into the hands of Jean Perron, a lawyer from Beaune, who adopted the title de Mypont and became the new lord of Puligny. He began construction of Le Vieux Château in the late 15th century, completing it in 1530. The Perron de Mypont family remained lords of Puligny until the end of the 16th century and did much to establish the main structure of the village as it exists today.

About Ernst Loosen

"A great wine begins in your head." So goes the philosophy of Ernst "Erni" Loosen, owner of the 220-year-old Dr. Loosen wine estate in Germany's Mosel River valley. In his 37 years as the estate's owner, Erni has propelled Dr. Loosen into the upper echelon of world-class producers by adhering to this clear vision – the same vision that guides his diverse winemaking ventures around the globe. Driven by an insatiable curiosity, Erni continues to embark on new projects at home and abroad. These include his Appassionata Estate vineyard and winery, in Oregon's Willamette Valley; the Eroica Riesling joint venture with Chateau Ste. Michelle, in Washington state; as well as winemaking collaborations with Jim Barry Wines in Australia's Clare Valley; and Telmo Rodriguez in Rioja, Spain.

About Manoël Bouchet

Mano began his wine career 25 years ago, traveling the world to promote a renowned Burgundy cooperage. He spent his time meeting winemakers and tasting wines globally, contributing to explorations in lees contact and wood protocols. This exposure led him to design new barrel-making techniques with Dijon Wine University, which are still used by two major local cooperages. Mano is deeply involved in Burgundy organizations such as the Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne (BIVB), where he served as Co-Chairman of the Strategy and Prospective Department; the Fédération des Négociants Éleveurs de Bourgogne (FNEB); and the Institut Jules Gayot at Dijon Wine University, as Chairman.

