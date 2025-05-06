Careington Announces The Sale Of Its Launch Loyalty Division To Wellfit Technologies

Careington Divests Specialty Division Launch Loyalty to Wellfit Technologies to Intensify Focus on Core Business and Innovation

FRISCO, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation, a national leader in health and wellness benefits for over 45 years, announced this week the sale of its specialty division, Launch Loyalty, to Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a healthcare technology platform innovator - a move that will allow Careington to strengthen its focus on core business areas and accelerate delivery of innovative solutions across its diverse client base, including employers, carriers, TPAs, Medicare Advantage companies, government entities, associations, unions, dental practices & Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), brokers & consultants and more.

Careington has been a trailblazer in the dental space since its founding in 1979. Today, Careington owns and operates some of the largest discount and PPO dental networks across the nation, offering significant savings on dental care, network leasing opportunities and superior provider support. Beyond dental, Careington offers a growing portfolio of 150+ health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products and services, as well as full-scale administration as a nationally licensed TPA.

Careington created its Launch Loyalty division in 2013 to strategically focus on customizing membership plans for dental practices and DSOs. Under Launch Loyalty's leadership, the brand expanded rapidly with its high-touch, client-centric service approach, gaining strong market recognition for its customizable, turnkey membership plan solutions.

Given Launch Loyalty's tremendous success and alignment with Welllfit's mission, the acquisition represents a strategic decision by Careington to ensure the continued growth of the brand under a company with the ability to focus on further expanding and growing the Launch Loyalty business.

"Wellfit Technologies' expertise and solution platform made them an ideal partner for our Launch Loyalty brand," said Stewart Sweda, CEO of Careington. "We are confident that Launch Loyalty will continue to grow and evolve as a market leader under Wellfit's stewardship."

Wellfit, known for its advanced, full-service, in-office membership plan solutions for dental, veterinary practices, and health and wellness spa customers, will retain the Launch Loyalty brand as Launch Loyalty powered by Wellfit. Careington and Wellfit will work together to integrate Wellfit's technology offerings to enhance customer and member experiences.

"We are very excited to strengthen our partnership with Careington. The Launch Loyalty acquisition immediately strengthens our product and service offerings, positioning Wellfit as a leader in membership plans across dental, veterinary, and wellness markets," said Fulton Collins, CEO of Wellfit Technologies. "It's a perfect strategic and cultural fit that accelerates our growth, adds over 1,000 office relationships and highlights how we're using technology to drive bold innovation."

Following this acquisition, Careington will further strengthen its focus on the continued development of its affiliate companies and numerous brands, with the goal to enhance the sustainability and success of each to keep pace with the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information on Careington's product and service offerings, visit careington .

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefit space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount healthcare companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across four affiliate companies, 12 unique brands and industry-best products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington .

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payments processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lower transaction and administrative costs, and provide transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit .

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Careington International Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Careington International Corporation

