Ubiety And Ivani Announce Industry-First Integration Of AI-Powered Presence Verification And Radio Frequency Activity Sensing In Halo Connect Device

Ubiety + Ivani: Turning Industry Talk into Reality

While major players in the security and smart home space have long pointed to the future potential of presence detection, none have moved beyond theory. Ubiety and Ivani are the first to make this vision real. With this integration, Halo Connect now delivers unprecedented home awareness by combining device-based presence awareness with environmental activity sensing , delivering the most accurate, contextual home awareness system on the market.



Dual-layer presence detection – Combines signal intelligence (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular) with activity sensing to confirm who is home and if activity is occurring.

Improved alarm context/experience – AI-driven insight + environmental validation = fewer false positives, smarter responses.

No cameras required – Provides unmatched awareness and privacy without the need for cameras or surveillance devices.

No expensive panel integration – Conventional security relies on expensive panels and hubs to install. Halo Connect brings all of this situational awareness to homeowners and law enforcement by directly integrating with dealers and monitoring centers. A platform for growth – Conventional sensing relies on hardware-based detection capabilities. Halo Connect provides a platform for software-based sensing solutions, providing future improvements via OTA updates. It's a security system that gets smarter with time, not worse.

A Leap Forward for the Industry

"The market has been full of buzzwords about presence detection for years, but no one's actually built what they're talking about-until now," said Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO of Ubiety Technologies . "By integrating Ivani's activity sensing into Halo Connect, we've taken a massive leap forward. Together, we've built a plug-and-play solution that gives consumers and security providers the real-time context they've been waiting for."

"Ivani's mission has always been to enable powerful sensing capabilities using existing infrastructure, and this partnership with Ubiety brings that vision into the home in a scalable way," said Justin McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Ivani . "Combining our sensify technology with Ubiety's presence intelligence creates a new standard for what real awareness and actionable insight can look like. We've long been asked to show what device detection looks like next to sensify. Now we have that answer."

About Halo Connect

Halo Connect is Ubiety's compact, plug-in device that brings advanced AI-powered Presence Verification and Adaptive Alarm Response to any home or small business. With this new integration, it delivers on its promise of growth, becoming the most complete and scalable presence sensing device in the industry .

About Ubiety Technologies

Ubiety Technologies is revolutionizing home security with AI-powered Presence Verification , Adaptive Alarm Response , and real-time security intelligence . Visit

About sensify®

Ivani's sensify technology suite is the world's most scalable. and reliable Wireless Network Sensing technology. Available across wireless protocols such as Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Wi-Fi, sensify leverages the communication between existing connected devices to determine activity in a space.

About Ivani

Ivani is the world leader in creating scalable Wireless Network Sensing technology applicable to the full range of wireless protocols. Ivani's patented sensify® technology deploys as a software update, enabling advanced occupancy sensing capabilities on IoT devices. Visit

