Chargeflow Introduces Connect: The AI-First Embedded Chargeback Solutions For The Payments Ecosystem

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow, the leading chargeback automation platform for online commerce, announced the launch of Chargeflow Connect today. This infrastructure-agnostic solution enables any payment providers, payment facilitators, ISOs, or fraud prevention platforms to offer natively integrated, end-to-end chargeback automation, alerts, and insights.

Reaching new levels of volume and complexity, chargebacks are no longer just a revenue issue, but a strategic priority that impacts everything from customer experience to platform risk and merchant retention. With Chargeflow Connect, payment platforms can launch a full suite of chargeback automation solutions in weeks.

Whether through a hosted UI with 1-click SSO or a fully embedded, white-labeled API integration, platforms have full branding and technical flexibility to deliver a native chargeback solution that best suits their product experiences and user workflows, all backed by Chargeflow's market-proven AI infrastructure trusted by dozens of platforms, and 15,000+ merchants worldwide, protecting 100's of billions transactions annually.

“Chargebacks are such an integral part of modern online commerce, yet merchants have long been forced to navigate fragmented systems and siloed tools to manage them,” said Ariel Chen, CEO & Co-Founder of Chargeflow.“The launch of Chargeflow Connect is about enabling the entire ecosystem to solve the fast-growing, widespread friendly-fraud problem. By offering integrated chargeback management solutions with end-to-end automation, platforms unlock new revenue streams while making it effortless for merchants to stay on top of chargebacks with a streamlined process, a unified view with AI insights, and intelligent autonomous chargeback handling. It's a win-win-win for everyone.”

Built with security at its core, Chargeflow Connect meets the highest standards of data protection, including SOC 2 Type II certification and full GDPR compliance. From access controls to real-time monitoring and end-to-end encryption, security is embedded at every layer, so platforms can integrate chargeback automation with full confidence, knowing their infrastructure and merchant data are protected by default.

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the world's first fully automated chargeback platform, built by fintech and e-commerce entrepreneurs to combat the fastest-growing digital commerce threats and level the playing field against chargebacks and friendly fraud. By combining state-of-the-art technology, generative AI, proprietary automation systems, and deep domain expertise, Chargeflow enables merchants to recover and prevent chargebacks at scale, completely hands-free. With a security-first architecture, industry-leading win rates, and a guaranteed ROI, Chargeflow protects billions in revenue for tens of thousands of businesses globally. Learn more at .

