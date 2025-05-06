Matting Agents Market To Hit USD 898.53 Million By 2032, Driven By Sustainable Formulations And Regulatory Shifts | Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 576.40 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 898.53 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.06% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Nature (Organic, Inorganic)
. By Material (Silica, Waxes, Thermoplastics, Others)
. By Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, Others)
. By Application (Industrial Coatings, Wood Coatings, Leather Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Printing Inks, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Surging Demand for Customizable Aesthetic Finishes in High-End Consumer Goods and Luxury Packaging.
Market Segmentation
By Nature
Inorganic matting agents held the largest market share, around 69.5% in 2023. It is due to higher performance characteristics, including durability, heat resistance, and uniformity with no bulk can be directly linked to the dominance of inorganic matting agents, at least the conventional ones. Silica and aluminum oxide are the most common inorganic agents, which are effective because of their rigidity and their ability to resist environmental conditions, including moisture and temperature, thus finding various applications in industrial, automotive, and architectural coatings. In addition, these agents are economical and more versatile as they can be easily introduced into solvent-borne as well as water-borne coatings.
By Material
Silica-based matting agents held the largest market share, around 58%, in 2023. It achieves uniform and consistent matte surfaces with high durability and abrasion resistance that have made silica a leading component for demanding segments such as automotive, architectural coatings, and industrial finishes. This is one of the key factors for its wide-scale adoption, as it can reduce gloss levels without affecting the quality of the coating. Further, because of their high thermal property, silica-based matting agents can sustain for a longer period even in extreme conditions.
By Technology
Waterborne coatings held the largest market share, around 54.5% in 2023. The increasing adoption of waterborne formulations in the automobile, construction, and architectural coatings market demands achieving superior finishes as well as adherence to stringent environmental regulations also promotes their market. Waterborne coatings are preferred in a variety of applications owing to their versatility and good performance in terms of durability, weather resistance, and aesthetics. The increasing demand for sustainable solutions has also led to steadier growth of the market share of waterborne coating in the future, establishing the dominance of waterborne coating over the matting agent market.
By Application
Architectural coatings held the largest market share, around 30.8% in 2023. The growing demand for improved functionality, aesthetic appeal, and durability of buildings, both in terms of residential and commercial use. Architectural coatings are popular for their matte finish that offers a sophisticated and modern look with a more subtle and less shiny appearance than a high gloss finish. Apart from their pleasing visual aspects, these also serve a practical purpose by enhancing dirt, weathering, and other environmental resistance, which is vital for exterior applications.
If You Need Any Customization on Matting Agents Market Report, I nquire Now @
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 47.5%, in 2023. The global share, primarily owing to rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, and rising demand for coatings in the region. This market is led by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where multiple growing industries like construction, automotive, and manufacturing drive the high-performance coatings market. With its swift urbanization and infrastructural advancement, the region is witnessing an escalated requirement for architectural coatings matte for residential and commercial applications. Furthermore, there is a gradual expansion of the automobile industry in the Asia-Pacific region, as the inclination towards modern, matte coatings applied on vehicles is increasing.
Recent Developments
- In June 2024, Huntsman International LLC inaugurated a new innovation center in Belgium, enhancing its research and development capabilities. In June 2024, Deuteron GmbH showcased its innovative solutions for the paint industry at the SURFEX 2024 exhibition in the UK. In April 2024, Evonik introduced TEGO Foamex 16 and TEGO Foamex 11, two innovative defoamers improving waterborne architectural coatings.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Nature
8. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Material
9. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Technology
10. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, by Application
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practice
14. Conclusion
