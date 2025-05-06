Matting Agents Market To Hit USD 898.53 Million By 2032, Driven By Sustainable Formulations And Regulatory Shifts | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The matting agents' market is experiencing robust growth, with increasing demand across several industries, such as construction, automotive, and consumer electronics. Austin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Matting Agents Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06%, from USD 576.40 million in 2024 to USD 898.53 million by 2032.

Download PDF Sample of Matting Agents Market @ Increasing demand for high-quality matte finishes in various end-use industries such as automotive, architectural, and industrial coatings is fueling the market growth of global matte coatings. Those industries require products that are identified as aesthetically pleasing and have functional properties that are improved, such as durability, scratch resistance, and protection from environmental factors. Matting agents are important components and are expected to contribute controlled gloss levels, precisely improving the ability and finish properties of coatings. Matting agents are one of the major contributors to the increasing adoption of this technology due to their applications in wood coatings, automotive paints, industrial finishes, and even consumer goods such as furniture and packaging. The US Matting Agents Market Size was valued at USD 63.96 Million in 2023, with a market share of around 73% and growing over the forecast period of 2024-2032. It is due to the stringent environmental regulations in the U.S. that are forcing to use of low VOC and green products such as waterborne coating. These formulations hold matting agents as an important component. This trend of environmentally-friendly coatings, also known as waterborne coatings, is creating the demand for matting agents that can be implemented in these sustainable solutions. With consumers and industries emphasizing sustainability, the demand for sustainable matting agents is on the rise. Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Interpon D, Sikkens Cetol, Resicoat)

Allnex (Additol XW 330, Additol VXW 6208, Additol VXL 4950)

Arkema S.A. (Orgasol 2002 EXD NAT 1, Orgasol 3502 D NAT 1, Coapur XS 12)

Axalta Coating Systems (Alesta, Nap-Gard, Plascoat)

BASF SE (Joncryl 8052, Joncryl 678, Efka 3777)

BYK-Chemie GmbH (ALTANA Group) (BYK-330, BYK-333, BYK-9076)

Deuteron GmbH (Deuteron MM 110, Deuteron SO 100, Deuteron SO 300)

Evonik Industries AG (Acematt TS 100, Acematt OK 412, Acematt 3300)

Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) (Pergopak M4, Pergopak M5, Pergopak M6)

Huntsman International LLC (Tioxide TR28, Tioxide TR92, Tioxide TR93)

Imerys S.A. (ImerSilk, ImerCare, ImerMat)

Lubrizol Corporation (Lanco LiquiMatt 5730, Lanco Matt 1100, Lanco LiquiMatt 6375)

Michelman, Inc. (Michem Guard 200, Michem Guard 1350, Michem Guard 7140)

PPG Industries, Inc. (Envirocron, Sigmaglide, Amercoat)

PQ Corporation (Silcron G-130, Silcron G-300, Silcron G-500)

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (SwanMat 100, SwanMat 200, SwanMat 300)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Vylon, Esmilon, Toyoboat)

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (Syloid ED3, Syloid ED5, Syloid ED7)

CHASM Advanced Materials (Nanotube Hybrid Matting Agent, CNT Matting Agent, CHASM Matting Agent) Keim Additec Surface GmbH (Silmat 100, Silmat 200, Silmat 300) Matting Agents Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 576.40 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 898.53 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Nature (Organic, Inorganic)

. By Material (Silica, Waxes, Thermoplastics, Others)

. By Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder, Others)

. By Application (Industrial Coatings, Wood Coatings, Leather Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Printing Inks, Others) Key Drivers . Surging Demand for Customizable Aesthetic Finishes in High-End Consumer Goods and Luxury Packaging.

Market Segmentation

By Nature

Inorganic matting agents held the largest market share, around 69.5% in 2023. It is due to higher performance characteristics, including durability, heat resistance, and uniformity with no bulk can be directly linked to the dominance of inorganic matting agents, at least the conventional ones. Silica and aluminum oxide are the most common inorganic agents, which are effective because of their rigidity and their ability to resist environmental conditions, including moisture and temperature, thus finding various applications in industrial, automotive, and architectural coatings. In addition, these agents are economical and more versatile as they can be easily introduced into solvent-borne as well as water-borne coatings.

By Material

Silica-based matting agents held the largest market share, around 58%, in 2023. It achieves uniform and consistent matte surfaces with high durability and abrasion resistance that have made silica a leading component for demanding segments such as automotive, architectural coatings, and industrial finishes. This is one of the key factors for its wide-scale adoption, as it can reduce gloss levels without affecting the quality of the coating. Further, because of their high thermal property, silica-based matting agents can sustain for a longer period even in extreme conditions.

By Technology

Waterborne coatings held the largest market share, around 54.5% in 2023. The increasing adoption of waterborne formulations in the automobile, construction, and architectural coatings market demands achieving superior finishes as well as adherence to stringent environmental regulations also promotes their market. Waterborne coatings are preferred in a variety of applications owing to their versatility and good performance in terms of durability, weather resistance, and aesthetics. The increasing demand for sustainable solutions has also led to steadier growth of the market share of waterborne coating in the future, establishing the dominance of waterborne coating over the matting agent market.

By Application

Architectural coatings held the largest market share, around 30.8% in 2023. The growing demand for improved functionality, aesthetic appeal, and durability of buildings, both in terms of residential and commercial use. Architectural coatings are popular for their matte finish that offers a sophisticated and modern look with a more subtle and less shiny appearance than a high gloss finish. Apart from their pleasing visual aspects, these also serve a practical purpose by enhancing dirt, weathering, and other environmental resistance, which is vital for exterior applications.

If You Need Any Customization on Matting Agents Market Report, I nquire Now @

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 47.5%, in 2023. The global share, primarily owing to rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, and rising demand for coatings in the region. This market is led by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where multiple growing industries like construction, automotive, and manufacturing drive the high-performance coatings market. With its swift urbanization and infrastructural advancement, the region is witnessing an escalated requirement for architectural coatings matte for residential and commercial applications. Furthermore, there is a gradual expansion of the automobile industry in the Asia-Pacific region, as the inclination towards modern, matte coatings applied on vehicles is increasing.

Recent Developments



In June 2024, Huntsman International LLC inaugurated a new innovation center in Belgium, enhancing its research and development capabilities. ​

In June 2024, Deuteron GmbH showcased its innovative solutions for the paint industry at the SURFEX 2024 exhibition in the UK. ​ In April 2024, Evonik introduced TEGO Foamex 16 and TEGO Foamex 11, two innovative defoamers improving waterborne architectural coatings.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Nature

8. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Material

9. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Matting Agents Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Paints & Coatings Market Report Size 2024-2032

Construction Chemicals Market Share & Forecast to 2032

Powder Coatings Market Trends Research by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)