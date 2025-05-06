403
Turkish foreign minister plans to visit UAE
(MENAFN) Based on the Turkish Foreign Ministry, it was reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to further discuss two-sided connection and local developments.
It was also said that Minister Hakan Fidan is going to bring up the talks about the ceasefire in Gaza and make sure the continuation of shipment of humanitarian assistance.
In addition to that, the discussions will also bring up the larger humanitarian emergency in the war zone.
Fidan is anticipated to emphasis on the importance of pressing on Israel to achieve permanent truce and restate Turkey’s disapproval to Israel’s efforts to vigorously evict Palestinians from their homes and land.
In addition to this, Fidan is going to appeal to the international community take preventive measures ahead as a result to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Syrian regions.
Fidan is going to reassure Turkey’s support for Syria’s views on the importance of ethics as well as supremacy and stress on the fact that the quality of life got even worse due to maintaining sanctions that blocked the growth in the nation.
Furthermore, Turkey along with the UAE can carry to insure peace and safety through discussions that collectively share ideas on potential shared measures\ Turkey and the UAE can continue to insure peace and safety.
