Oscar Piastri achieves victory at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
(MENAFN) Oscar Piastri, an Australian driver was victorious at the Miami Grand Prix on 6th round of the Formula.
The race took place in Miami Gardens, at the Miami International Autodrome, Florida. The laps were 57 at the 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile).
To secure the 4th triumph of the season, Piastri did it with only 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 51. 587 seconds.
Lando Norris, his colleague, a British driver concluded behind him, with 4.63 seconds, while George Russell, who is also British in the Mercedes club, secured third, 37.644 seconds behind the winner.
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which is the sixth race of the season, will happen on May 18.
After the Miami Grand Prix, the top 5 in the drivers' and teams' positions are as follows:
Drivers:
1st - Oscar Piastri (Australia): 131
2nd - Lando Norris (Great Britain): 115
3rd - Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 99
4th - George Russell (Great Britain): 93
5th - Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 53
Constructors:
1. McLaren: 246
2. Mercedes: 141
3. Red Bull: 105
4. Ferrari: 94
5. Williams: 37
