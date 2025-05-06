Route 92 Medical Announces Settlement Of Patent Litigation With Q’Apel Medical

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced that the dispute between Route 92 Medical and Q'Apel Medical has been resolved. Route 92 Medical initially filed suit against Q'Apel Medical in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in October 2024 alleging infringement of five U.S. patents protecting its portfolio of Tenzingdelivery catheters by the Q'Apel Hippo aspiration system and Cheetah delivery tool. Q'Apel Medical has removed the Hippo - Cheetah product from the market permanently.

“We are pleased with the resolution of this litigation,” said Tony Chou, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Route 92 Medical.“With more than 140 patents protecting our innovations worldwide, and numerous studies showing the best-in-class performance of our Tenzing-powered neurovascular intervention solutions, we remain committed to vigorously defending our intellectual property position should companies seek to replicate our products.”

Tenzing delivery catheters, first used clinically in 2019, are protected by a global portfolio of patents including 26 U.S. patents. These catheters offer a unique tapered tip designed to significantly reduce ledge effect and to provide atraumatic tracking in the neurovasculature, enabling consistent navigation to reach targeted locations in the brain without the use of a guidewire. The Tenzing delivery catheters are available in three sizes and are designed to be delivered together with Route 92 Medical's HiPoint® and FreeClimb® catheters as part of seamless systems, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of neurovascular procedures. These devices have been evaluated in ten independent, peer-reviewed studies across multiple vessel sizes and device lengths.

To learn more about Route 92 Medical, visit .

About Route 92 Medical

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Media Contact Gwen Gordon ...