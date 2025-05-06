Sub-Merged In Flavor: New Royal Farms Deals Are Here!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bold New Subs, Big Savings, and Delicious Springtime Offers Await

BALTIMORE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is heating up the season with a series of mouthwatering new deals sure to delight loyal customers and newcomers alike. From new sub flavors to unbeatable savings on breakfast, beverages, and our World-Famous chicken, there's something delicious for everyone.

New Menu Highlights

NEW World-Famous Chicken Subs! – Get ready to build your perfect bite! For just $8.99, choose from three World-Famous Chicken options - Classic, Grilled, or Spicy - and a mouthwatering lineup of bold flavor styles. With up to 24 delicious combinations to mix and match, there's a new favorite waiting for everyone!



ROFO Buffalo – A fiery, saucy favorite with just the right kick.

Smokey BBQ – Rich, smoky, and sauced to perfection.

Bacon Rancher – Everything's better with bacon - and a drizzle of ranch.

Chesapeake Chicken – A tribute to local flavor, and unmistakably Maryland.

Cordon Bleu Bird – Classic comfort with chicken, ham, and melted Swiss.

Melty Marinara – A saucy, cheesy classic you'll crave.

Foghorn Club – Built like a ROFO legend. Big on flavor. Custom Clucker – Made exactly how you like it.

Each sub is crafted fresh to order, no matter the pick, every sub delivers crave-worthy taste that's fresh, fast, and flavorful.

Rewards Members: Any Size Dispensable Beverage for Just $1.50!

Pair your hot sub with a cool drink! Royal Farms ROFO Rewards members can enjoy any size dispensable beverage - fountain sodas, Bubbler teas, coffee and more - for just $1.50. Refreshment at a refreshing price! To join ROFO Rewards or learn more visit: .

$5 Breakfast Combo: Hot-to-Go Sandwich + Any Size Coffee!

Rise and shine with Royal Farms! Pick up a Hot-to-Go breakfast sandwich plus any size hot or iced coffee for just $5. It's the ultimate grab-and-go morning deal to get you moving.

12-Piece Mixed Chicken for Just $20!

For lunch, dinner, or a family feast, you can't beat ROFO chicken. A 12-piece mix of Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Chicken is just $20.

“At Royal Farms, we're always focused on creating bold, satisfying flavors that keep our menu exciting,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms.“With new subs, more ways to customize, and friendly service, we're giving our customers more variety, more value, and more reasons to come back every day.”

These exciting new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Customers can visit their nearest store to enjoy fresh flavors, unbeatable deals, and all your Royal Farms favorites!

For more information, visit royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

...