Franz Inc. Empowers Enterprise Agentic AI Solutions With Its Allegrograph 8.4 Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform

AllegroGraph 8.4 Advances Natural Language Query Capabilities to Drive Complex Agentic AI Enterprise Use Cases

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions , today announced AllegroGraph v8.4, with an Enhanced AI-powered Natural Language Query interface. AllegroGraph's advanced natural language queries drive Agentic AI solutions by enabling more intuitive, human-like interaction between users and intelligent systems-critical for agents that need to reason, plan, and act autonomously.“With AllegroGraph 8.4, we're driving the evolution of Agentic AI by combining the power of neuro-symbolic reasoning with natural language understanding,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc.“This latest release makes it easier for enterprises to build intelligent agents that can understand user intent, reason over complex data, and take meaningful action-bringing us closer to truly autonomous, explainable AI systems.”“Neuro-Symbolic AI is important because it addresses limitations in current AI systems, such as incorrect outputs, lack of generalization to a variety of tasks, and an inability to explain the steps that led to an output,” according to Gartner, a leading global research and advisory firm.“This leads to more powerful, versatile and interpretable AI solutions and allows AI systems to tackle more complex tasks with humanlike reasoning.” Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2024.“The two biggest movers on this year's Hype Cycle are AI engineering and knowledge graphs,” points out Afraz Jaffri, Senior Director Analyst, KI Leader at Gartner.“Knowledge graphs are machine-readable representations of the physical and digital worlds. They capture information in a visually intuitive format, yet are still able to represent complex relationships. More importantly, they provide dependable logic and explainable reasoning (as opposed to GenAI's fallible but powerful predictive capabilities).” Source: Gartner, Explore Beyond GenAI on the 2024 Hype Cycle for Artificial IntelligenceAs the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, AllegroGraph combines Machine Learning (statistical AI) with knowledge and reasoning (symbolic AI) capabilities. This powerful combination enables AllegroGraph to solve complex problems that require reasoning and learn efficiently with less data, thereby expanding applicability across a broad array of tasks. The blending of machine learning and reasoning in AllegroGraph also produces decisions that are understandable to humans and explainable, an important step in the progression of AI.AllegroGraph v8.4 has enhanced its Natural Language Query interface to allow users to ask questions in natural language and automatically converts them into SPARQL queries for precise Knowledge Graph interrogation. This AI-powered capability depends on the platform's vector database which contains query examples that help the system learn and improve over time. With this feature, you have built-in GraphRAG capabilities for your agentic AI applications.In this release, AllegroGraph provides enhanced the collaborative workflow around these Natural Language Query examples with new metadata tracking:.Author: Records who initially created the query example.Editor: Tracks who last modified the query example.Creation Time: Timestamps when the query was first created.Edit Time: Records when the query was last modifiedThese fields provide essential context about the history and ownership of query examples, making it easier for teams to collaboratively improve their AI question-answering capabilities. For existing query examples, these fields start empty and populate on first edit.Additionally, a new tabular view option has been introduced that provides a more structured presentation of query metadata, making it easier to sort, filter, and compare query examples at a glance. This enhancement streamlines the process of maintaining high-quality training examples that drive improved natural language understanding.Bridging Documents and Graphs - VectorStore capabilities within AllegroGraph offer a seamless bridge between enterprise documents and Knowledge Graphs. This unique feature empowers users to access a wealth of knowledge hidden within documents, allowing users to query content that was previously considered 'dark data.' Bloor Research recently included AllegroGraph's VectorStore functionality in a research report which identified AllegroGraph as having the largest number of datatypes supported.Security and Access Control - A unique feature of AllegroGraph's vector store implementation is that it lives under the same security framework that we apply to the graphs. AllegroGraph's 'triple-attributes' mechanism puts security 'in' the data elements itself. AllegroGraph offers the ability to annotate individual triples or text fragments and thus provides the most granular access method of any Graph-Vector platform.AI Symbolic Rule Generation - AllegroGraph offers built-in rule-based system capabilities tailored for symbolic reasoning. This unique feature distills complex data into actionable, interpretable rules. AI symbolic rule generation enables predictions or classifications based on data and provides transparent explanations for their decisions by expressing them in symbolic rules, enhancing trust and interpretability in AI systems.Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service – A new hosted, free version grants users access to the power of AllegroGraph with LLMagic via a convenient web login -Enhanced Scalability and Performance – AllegroGraph includes enhanced FedShardTM capabilities making the management of sharding more straightforward and user-friendly while reducing query response time and improving overall system performance.Advanced Knowledge Graph Visualization – A new version of Franz's industry-leading graph visualization software, Gruff v9, is integrated into AllegroGraph. Gruff now includes the ChatStream Natural Language Query feature as a new means to query your Knowledge Graph and is the only graph visualization tool that illustrates RDF-Star (RDF*) annotations, enabling users to add descriptions to edges in a graph - such as scores, weights, temporal aspects and provenance.Industry RecognitionFranz inc. was named to the Top 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management 2025 by KMWorld. AllegroGraph was also identified by DBTA as a 2025 Trend Setting Product.About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company's flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today's data-driven environments.

