HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in May.



Mike Stepniak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Honeywell, will present at Bank of America's 2025 Industrials, Transportation, and Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. EDT.

Billal Hammoud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Building Automation, will present at Wolfe Research's 2025 Global Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 2:05 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. EDT. Dave Shilliday, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Air Mobility, will present virtually at the 3rd Annual Jefferies eVTOL / AAM Summit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 from 11:20 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. EDT.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.