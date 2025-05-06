Abundance Energy, Sonnen, And Energywell Unite To Develop Residential Battery-Enabled Virtual Power Plants In Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundance Energy, sonnen, and Energywell Technology Licensing, LLC (“Energywell”) are joining forces to power the future of energy through the development of behind-the-meter, battery-enabled Virtual Power Plants (“VPP”) in Texas.

The collaboration empowers Abundance Energy customers to use their sonnenConnect home batteries to support grid stability, ensure reliable energy delivery, and lower electricity costs while driving the development of smart, sustainable energy solutions.

Optimized through the integration of Energywell's Proton platform with sonnen's advanced Virtual Power Plant battery control technology, each battery is continuously managed in response to market price signals, customer usage, and solar generation. Networked together, these batteries create a VPP, dynamically balancing energy supply and demand to maximize value for both the grid and the customer.

“Our mission is to empower homeowners with smarter, more sustainable energy solutions,” said Thomas Mandry, CEO of Abundance Energy.“By combining sonnen's best-in-class battery and Virtual Power Plant technology, Energywell's market expertise through its Proton platform, we are delivering an innovative VPP model that benefits both customers and the Texas grid.”

sonnen's VPP technology intelligently manages energy supply and demand, ensuring stored solar or grid energy is strategically deployed when needed most.“Our VPP solutions enable customers to actively participate in the energy market while maintaining resilience in their homes,” said Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen.“With Abundance Energy, and Energywell, we're setting a new standard for residential energy management.”

Energywell's Proton platform provides advanced forecasting and optimization tools to ensure batteries are dispatched in alignment with market opportunities.“The Texas energy landscape is evolving, and this partnership exemplifies the future of distributed energy,” said Michael Fallquist, CEO of Energywell.“By optimizing stored energy, we are reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions, building a smarter, cleaner, and more flexible grid.”

This VPP initiative aligns with Texas' growing demand for resilient, customer-driven energy solutions and paves the way for further innovation in the residential energy sector.

About Abundance Energy

Abundance Energy is a digital-native Retail Electric Provider (REP) startup licensed for operations in Texas. Abundance's products include transparent fixed-rate residential plans and multi-meter Continuous Service Agreement plans for vacant property management with a built-to-purpose CSA customer platform. Abundance is part of the Quext family of companies that includes next-generation LoRaWAN proprietary IoT thermostats and smart locks for the multifamily market. Visit abundanceenergy.com for more information.

About sonnen

sonnen is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems for residential applications, and a pioneer of the residential battery based virtual power plant. The sonnen VPP is nationally recognized as a blueprint for the decentralized, digitalized, decarbonized energy system of the future. sonnen is one of the most experienced and fastest growing VPP energy storage companies in the world. sonnen has received many internationally recognized awards celebrating our technological achievement. sonnen products and services are used by the sonnenCommunity, a collection of visionaries around the world who share our vision of clean and affordable energy for everyone. In Texas, sonnen partners with SOLRITE Energy to bring their flagship Virtual Power Plant Power Purchase Agreement (VPA), to provide solar panels and home battery systems at no upfront cost.

sonnen's offices are located in Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and the USA. sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell. Learn more at:

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. Visit for more information.

About Proton

Energywell's Proton platform delivers real-time energy insights and seamless device integration, empowering businesses and customers to optimize energy more sustainably. Proton uses cloud-native, event-driven architecture to ensure energy solutions scale quickly while maintaining the highest standards of security, including SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Proton is available for licensing for third parties looking to accelerate their own energy management capabilities. Visit /proton for more information.

Press Contact

FischTank PR

...