Rise8 Names Mike Gehard As Director Of Research And Development, Advancing AI-Driven Agile Software Delivery

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announces the addition of Mike Gehard as its new Director of Research and Development, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation at the intersection of agile software development and artificial intelligence (AI). Gehard will lead Rise8's efforts to responsibly and effectively integrate AI across all services, products, and processes to enhance delivery speed, ensure quality, and drive mission impact for Veterans, Defense organizations, and the broader public sector.

Gehard brings over 20 years of deep technical and leadership experience from startup and enterprise environments, including roles at Pivotal Labs, VMware, and Artium AI. Throughout his career, he has championed modern development practices and helped organizations implement agile principles at scale - expertise that will be crucial as Rise8 helps government agencies navigate the complex and rapidly evolving landscape of AI adoption.

In his new role, Gehard will focus on:



Building AI-assisted balanced teams where each team member - engineers, designers, and product owners - is empowered with AI tools to increase efficacy and improve efficiency without compromising human creativity and judgment.



Establishing intentional AI use practices , ensuring that new tools are applied thoughtfully, critically, and in service of real results rather than hype.



Implementing guardrails to protect quality and security, particularly critical in the Federal environment.



Helping clients shape their own AI governance and processes , including forming Communities of Practice to navigate the cultural and operational shifts AI adoption requires.

Promoting a culture of optimism and critical thinking , ensuring teams remain grounded while embracing new possibilities.



“Mike's arrival at Rise8 marks a pivotal moment, not just for our company, but for the broader government software development community,” said Bryon Kroger, Founder and CEO of Rise8.“His leadership will enable us to partner even more effectively with agencies to build the next generation of software factories that are AI-augmented, mission-driven, and relentlessly focused on delivering value to the warfighter, Veterans, and the American public.”

“By thoughtfully integrating AI across balanced teams, we can shrink the time between understanding a user's needs and delivering working software,” said Gehard.“It's not just about building faster; it's about building smarter and never losing sight of why we build in the first place: mission impact.”

