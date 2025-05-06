Fly-E Group, Inc. To Participate In The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters, today announced that its management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Fly-E expects to engage and share its story with a broad network of investors at the conference.

Details of the event are as follows:

D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Location: New York City

Venue: The Plaza Hotel

For more information on the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, visit the website at dboralcapital.com/conference .

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference promises to be a remarkable opportunity for engagement across multiple sectors providing insights and expert commentary. Its focus is on showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. With approximately seventy-five presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors in attendance, the conference provides an opportunity to interact with executives and investors in a friendly, high-energy environment.

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

