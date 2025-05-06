ADNEC Group Announces EDGE As Sector Partner To Drive Advanced Manufacturing At Make It In The Emirates 2025



EDGE Group's renewed partnership strengthens the UAE's commitment to pioneering manufacturing and technological advancement.

ADNEC Group's collaboration with EDGE supports the UAE's push for local manufacturing and industrial self-sufficiency. The partnership aligns with the UAE's strategy to drive economic and technological progress .

Abu Dhabi, May, 2025 – ADNEC Group has confirmed that EDGE will take on the role of Sector Partner-AI, Advanced Manufacturing and Industry 4.0-for the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates. The upcoming edition is set to be a pivotal platform for industrial growth, bringing together top executives, industry pioneers, and policymakers to shape the future of manufacturing and sustainability.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“Make it in the Emirates reflects our commitment to creating platforms that power national priorities. At ADNEC Group, we are proud to host this major event at our flagship destination, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi - a world-class venue purpose-built to convene industry leaders, innovators, and investors under one roof. This gathering underscores our role as an engine for economic diversification, providing the infrastructure and ecosystem to drive meaningful dialogue, partnerships, and progress. We look forward to welcoming our partners and shaping the future of UAE industry together.”

Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President – Strategy & Excellence, EDGE said:“This partnership represents a powerful synergy between EDGE's expertise in advanced technology and the UAE's vision for a vigorous, self-sufficient industrial sector. By working alongside Make it in the Emirates, we are advancing an ecosystem where innovation thrives, manufacturing evolves, and the nation's technological leadership is strengthened. It's about creating tangible impact-developing homegrown capabilities, nurturing new opportunities, and setting new benchmarks for industrial excellence.”

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC.

The event takes place from May 19 to 22, 2025. Spanning 50,000 square metres and representing 12 key industry sectors, Make it in the Emirates will bring together over 500 companies, acting as a powerful engine for investment, innovation, and market growth. As a cornerstone of the UAE's industrial agenda, the event advances sustainable development, offering a global platform to accelerate manufacturing, foster collaboration, and showcase technological progress.

With deep expertise in AI, robotics, cyber-physical systems, and smart materials, EDGE is at the forefront of Industry 4.0, where defence innovations increasingly overlap with commercial applications. By tapping into Make it in the Emirates as a valuable Sector Partner, EDGE gains a powerful platform to expand its R&D efforts, build high-impact partnerships, and help shape the future of advanced manufacturing in the UAE.

At the same time, the UAE stands to benefit from EDGE's disruptive technologies and domestic capabilities, which are key to strengthening national security and industrial self-sufficiency. From AI-driven automation to next-generation propulsion systems, EDGE's innovations will play a critical role in making the UAE's manufacturing sector more resilient, competitive, and future-ready.