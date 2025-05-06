403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Pledges Support for Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crises
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani reiterated Baghdad's strong commitment to standing by Lebanon as it navigates its persistent difficulties, his media office announced on Monday.
During a meeting with visiting Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, al-Sudani discussed strengthening collaborative efforts between the two nations across various sectors.
Al-Sudani "emphasized Iraq's continued commitment to providing support and solidarity, especially in confronting the ongoing Israeli aggression and any threats to Lebanon's security and sovereignty," the statement conveyed.
The Lebanese representatives expressed their government's strong desire to enhance cooperation with Iraq, highlighting its crucial role in assisting Lebanon and fostering closer ties, particularly in the areas of telecommunications and joint investment.
During a meeting with visiting Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, al-Sudani discussed strengthening collaborative efforts between the two nations across various sectors.
Al-Sudani "emphasized Iraq's continued commitment to providing support and solidarity, especially in confronting the ongoing Israeli aggression and any threats to Lebanon's security and sovereignty," the statement conveyed.
The Lebanese representatives expressed their government's strong desire to enhance cooperation with Iraq, highlighting its crucial role in assisting Lebanon and fostering closer ties, particularly in the areas of telecommunications and joint investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment