Apples To Apples: Prodevix Announces Fresh Grocery Solution To Improve Sourcing Decisions

Managing supplier data is no small task for the fresh grocery market. Grocery procurement teams must source the best products, at the best value. They make complex calculations, navigate confusing spreadsheets, and use legacy knowledge to standardize supplier offerings across quantity, packaging formats, price breaks, and more.

"We worked closely with our customers to create Prodevix Fresh, specifically to address the manual data entry that is still a major pain point for grocery distributors and retailers. Our customers were spending many hours a week on manual effort - time that could be better spent focused on selling product. As suppliers, prices, and formats change constantly, this process becomes even harder to manage efficiently. " – Megan Morbitzer, Customer Success Lead

Today's Solution for Grocery Retailers

With Prodevix Fresh, managing supplier data doesn't have to be complicated. Prodevix simplifies how grocery retailers work with supplier information and gives grocery retailers the tools they need to stay efficient and competitive.

Prodevix automatically loads, standardizes, and compares products so buyers can consistently choose the best option based on their criteria and formatting preferences. Prodevix even goes a step further, enabling grocery retailers to create engaging product content on-demand for their website. This improves the online shopping experience and drives customer engagement without any heavy lifting.



Gather Data from Any Supplier Pricelist: Handle pricing lists in any format with automatic processing for incoming files, saving time and making it easier to work with diverse suppliers.

Manage Products Efficiently: Automatically organize and categorize products to make online ordering easier and ensure your decisions are based on clean, reliable data. Reduced errors in pre-order analysis avoid overpayments and overordering.

Find the Best Prices: Make informed purchasing decisions with product comparisons across suppliers and units. Understand trends, spot opportunities, and find the best price in minutes, to make decisions that benefit your business.

Create Engaging Product Content : Automatically generate and publish accurate product descriptions and specifications directly to your online storefront, saving time and enhancing your website's appeal to customers. Diversify Your Fresh Supply Chain : Confidently expand your supplier network, reduce dependency on a few vendors, and empower grocery procurement teams to build a resilient supply chain without the need for more manual comparison.

About Prodevix

Prodevix, an Infoverity company, provides powerful, modular digital solutions that enhance enterprise data management and automate business processes to deliver material impact across marketing & sales, operations, and procurement in a secure, cost-effective and scalable way.

