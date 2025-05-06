403
Pentagon Chief Stresses Countering China's Influence
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the critical need to discourage China’s growing influence, describing it as a “threat” to regional stability.
He pointed out that Beijing is heavily “investing and operating in the region for unfair economic gain,” and stressed that collaborative efforts are essential “in order to prevent conflict.”
Hegseth reiterated the commitment of the United States to work closely with partners to firmly “deter China’s potential threats in the hemisphere.”
The Secretary of Defense formally welcomed Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Astudillo and Foreign Affairs Minister Elmer Schialer during a ceremonial reception at the Pentagon.
The event underscored the strengthening of bilateral ties between the U.S. and Peru in the face of common security concerns.
Hegseth remarked that both countries are confronting numerous similar challenges that call for a “very serious response.”
These include issues like drug trafficking, irregular migration, and organized criminal networks.
He noted that meaningful progress is being achieved in tackling these problems, which involve “folks that are threatening and brutalizing our communities.”
