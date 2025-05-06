Activecampaign Appoints Simon Malkowski As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Operational Excellence

Seasoned strategy and operations leader joins executive team to enhance alignment, execution, and company-wide impact

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , a leading marketing automation platform, has named Simon Malkowski as its new Chief Operating Officer. Malkowski will lead company-wide efforts to deepen alignment, drive operational rigor, and accelerate execution on the strategies that matter most to customers and the business.

Malkowski joins ActiveCampaign at a time of strong momentum, with continued global expansion and a wave of product innovation. Just last month, the company announced its acquisition of WhatsApp automation platform Hilos to deliver the most advanced WhatsApp automation solution for businesses globally.

"ActiveCampaign has a strong foundation-built on deep customer relationships, a differentiated platform, and a growing global presence," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Simon's leadership will help us scale that foundation with greater precision. He brings deep experience building and operationalizing strategy in fast-moving environments, and he knows how to create clarity and momentum across complex organizations."

Malkowski brings a rare combination of strategy, operations, and technology experience. He most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Mailchimp, where he designed and operationalized the company's cross-functional growth strategy and was instrumental in its $12 billion acquisition by Intuit-the largest bootstrapped tech exit in history. Prior to that, he was a Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), advising Fortune 500 and high-growth companies on growth acceleration and operating model design.

"In high-growth environments, speed matters-but alignment matters more," said Malkowski. "I've spent my career helping organizations turn ambitious strategies into real, measurable impact, and I'm excited to bring that mindset to ActiveCampaign. My focus will be on creating the conditions for every team to do their best work: clear priorities, shared accountability, and the ability to move fast on what matters most."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Malkowski holds a business engineering degree from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, as well as a master of computer science and a PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

This appointment follows a series of strategic leadership additions at ActiveCampaign, including recent C-suite appointments to marketing, revenue, and strategy, as the company continues to scale its platform and global customer base.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is an AI-first, end-to-end marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

SOURCE ActiveCampaign, LLC

