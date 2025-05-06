Healthcare In India Set For A Major Overhaul With The Rescue Federation®'S Latest Projects

The Rescue Federation® "An Oath to Save Life"

The Rescue Federation® is launching two key projects to make emergency help faster and teach people basic life-saving skills.

- Dr. Amit Magare, Founder of The Rescue Federation®NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Rescue Federation, a leading provider of air, rail, road ambulance and medical tourism, has announced two major healthcare initiatives that are currently in development: a nationwide Basic Life Support (BLS) training program and a dedicated mobile application to streamline access to ambulance services during emergencies.The BLS training program will focus on building practical emergency response knowledge among students, medical professionals, corporate employees, and members of the general public. The course will be designed in a simplified format so that individuals from various backgrounds can understand and apply the techniques effectively. Emphasis will be placed on real-world applications and awareness, with the aim of helping more people act quickly and confidently when emergencies occur.Parallel to the BLS initiative, The Rescue Federationis also developing a mobile application to make emergency ambulance access faster and more reliable. This app is being designed to locate nearby ambulances, connect patients with emergency medical transport, and guide users to the nearest medical facilities. One of its key features will include an in-app emergency button that allows users to send immediate alerts during health emergencies, reducing delays often caused by confusion or lack of coordination.Speaking about these upcoming projects, Dr. Amit Magare, Founder of The Rescue Federation, said:“Helping people know what to do in a health emergency and making it easier to get an ambulance quickly are both important steps toward improving how emergency care works in our country. These upcoming projects show our focus on making emergency help more reliable through training and smart technology.”Together, the BLS program and the ambulance app are expected to bring meaningful advancements to India's emergency preparedness landscape. By equipping people with practical knowledge and removing barriers in accessing urgent medical help, The Rescue Federationaims to create a more coordinated and efficient healthcare response framework. These developments are also aligned with the broader goal of improving patient outcomes, particularly in situations where immediate action can make a significant difference.Both projects are currently in the implementation and testing phases. The BLS curriculum is being finalized with inputs from medical experts, educators, and emergency service personnel. Simultaneously, the ambulance app is undergoing development, with its feature set being refined through consultations with healthcare providers and real-world rescue teams. Rollouts for both projects will be announced in the coming months following stakeholder feedback and operational readiness.The Rescue Federationenvisions these efforts as part of a long-term strategy to improve emergency response services in India through collaboration, innovation, and public engagement.About The Rescue FederationThe Rescue Federationis a medical transportation brand operated by Amit Magare's Innovation Private Limited. The company offers 24/7 emergency patient transfers through air, rail, and road ambulances, as well as medical tourism, delivering critical care logistics services in India and internationally. Beyond transportation, The Rescue Federationis committed to innovating in healthcare delivery, emergency preparedness, and citizen-focused health education.

