River Kayak Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

River Kayak Challenge title screen

River Kayak Challenge Go screen

River Kayak Challenge Finish screen

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, River Kayak Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows, PC and Xbox.Do you have what it takes to master the river rapids?Kayak through multiple types of rivers. Dodge several obstacles along the way while collecting River Crystals they pass by! Use the crystals to obtain River Passes and unlock more levels.-3 Different river environments.-Multiple levels within each environment.-Quick thinking skills for dodging and collecting.-Replay each river to find the best paths.-Easy to use touch controls.Includes extensive on screen Help.Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 317.7 MBCategory: GamesCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices with SDK 24 to 34.Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2025 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:River Kayak Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

River Kayak Challenge YouTube video

