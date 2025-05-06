Ball Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Ball Corporation
|
Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2025)
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
3,097
|
|
$
|
2,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
(2,493)
|
|
|
(2,283)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
(158)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
(149)
|
|
|
(237)
|
Business consolidation and other activities
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(26)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
26
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(70)
|
|
|
(93)
|
Debt refinancing and other costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
101
|
Tax (provision) benefit
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
79
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
3,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic - continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
Basic - discontinued operations
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
11.45
|
Total basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
11.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted - continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
Diluted - discontinued operations
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
11.36
|
Total diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
11.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
283,292
|
|
|
314,950
|
Diluted
|
|
|
285,067
|
|
|
317,385
|
Ball Corporation
|
Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2025)
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
3,686
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
167
|
Business consolidation and other activities
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
26
|
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
176
|
Gain on Aerospace disposal
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(4,695)
|
Pension contributions
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(10)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
46
|
Changes in working capital components, net of acquisitions and dispositions
|
|
|
(887)
|
|
|
(643)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(665)
|
|
|
(1,247)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(154)
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
-
|
Business dispositions, net of cash sold
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
5,422
|
Other, net
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
24
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
5,292
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in borrowings, net
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
|
(2,750)
|
Acquisitions of treasury stock
|
|
|
(555)
|
|
|
(182)
|
Dividends
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
(63)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
17
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
(2,978)
|
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
(52)
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(464)
|
|
|
1,015
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period (a)
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
710
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period (a)
|
|
$
|
467
|
|
$
|
1,725
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes $5 million of cash presented in current assets held for sale on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, $32 million of cash was presented in current assets held for sale on the consolidated balance sheet.
|
Ball Corporation
|
Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2025)
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
$
|
1,719
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
2,637
|
|
|
3,050
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
1,498
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
225
|
Current assets held for sale
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
32
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
5,040
|
|
|
6,524
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
6,377
|
|
|
6,634
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
4,241
|
|
|
4,211
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
1,199
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
18,039
|
|
$
|
19,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
583
|
|
$
|
281
|
Payables and other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
4,240
|
|
|
5,103
|
Current liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,845
|
|
|
5,384
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
6,134
|
|
|
5,519
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
1,618
|
Equity
|
|
|
5,569
|
|
|
7,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
18,039
|
|
$
|
19,898
|
Ball Corporation
Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2025)
1. U.S. GAAP Measures
Business Segment Information
Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas.
On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of its aerospace business. The transaction represents a strategic shift; therefore, the company's consolidated financial statements reflect the aerospace business' financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented.
Beverage packaging, North and Central America: Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.
Beverage packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.
Beverage packaging, South America: Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.
Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers and recloseable aluminum bottles across multiple consumer categories as well as aluminum slugs (personal & home care or PHC) throughout North America, South America, and Europe; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactured and sold aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; and intercompany eliminations and other business activities. As of March 31, 2025, the assets and liabilities of the Saudi Arabian business were presented as current assets held for sale and current liabilities held for sale on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet. On March 21, 2025, Ball closed on a transaction for the aluminum cups business, which resulted in Ball deconsolidating the business. The financial results of the aluminum cups business are presented in Other in the table below through the date of the transaction.
The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.
In February 2025, the company closed on the acquisition of Florida Can Manufacturing for cash consideration of $160 million. The business is comprised of an aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility located in Winter Haven, Florida and is included in Ball's beverage packaging, North and Central America, segment. The transaction strengthens the segment's supply network and enhances its ability to meet growing customer demand for sustainable beverage packaging solutions in the region.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ball's Board of Directors provided approval for the company to form a strategic partnership for the aluminum cups business in early 2025. As a result, Ball recorded a noncash impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $233 million to adjust the carrying value of the disposal group of our aluminum cups business to its estimated fair value less cost to sell. This charge was included in business consolidation and other activities in the consolidated statement of earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024. The remaining assets and liabilities were presented as current assets held for sale and current liabilities held for sale on the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. On March 21, 2025, Ball and Ayna LLC (Ayna) executed a Unit Purchase Agreement to form a strategic partnership in which Ball owns a 49 percent interest. Ball's interest in the entity, Oasis Venture Holdings LLC ("Oasis"), will be accounted for under the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Ball recorded an additional loss of $6 million relating to the transaction in business consolidation and other activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of earnings.
In November 2024, the company entered into an agreement to sell 41 percent of its 51 percent ownership interest in Ball United Arab Can Manufacturing Company, which is expected to close in the first half of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the assets and liabilities of the business were presented as current assets and current liabilities held for sale in the amounts of $87 million and $22 million, respectively, which are primarily related to working capital and property, plant and equipment. The entity also has a noncontrolling interest of $62 million as of March 31, 2025, which will be derecognized upon sale. The transaction is expected to result in deconsolidation upon closing and Ball will retain a 10 percent ownership interest. A gain of approximately $75 million is expected to be recognized upon sale and no impairment or loss resulted from meeting held for sale presentation.
In the third quarter of 2023, Ball entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE) and, for the limited purposes set forth therein, BAE Systems plc, to sell all outstanding equity interests in Ball's aerospace business. On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of the aerospace business for a purchase price of $5.6 billion, subject to working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments under the terms of the Agreement. The company is in the process of finalizing the working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments with BAE, which may adjust the final cash proceeds and gain on sale amounts. As such, during the fourth quarter of 2024, Ball reduced the gain by $60 million based on preliminary concessions related to the purchase price. After this adjustment and the $2 million loss recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the divestiture resulted in a pre-tax gain of $4.61 billion. Cash proceeds received at close from the sale of $5.42 billion, net of the cash disposed, are presented in business dispositions, net of cash sold, in the 2024 consolidated statement of cash flows. Income taxes related to the transaction that have not yet been paid are recorded in payables and other accrued liabilities on the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet. Additionally, the completion of the divestiture resulted in the removal of the aerospace business from the company's obligor group, as the business no longer guarantees the company's senior notes and senior credit facilities.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage packaging, North and Central America
|
|
$
|
1,463
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
Beverage packaging, EMEA
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
810
|
Beverage packaging, South America
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
482
|
Reportable segment sales
|
|
|
2,910
|
|
|
2,695
|
Other
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
179
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
3,097
|
|
$
|
2,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable segment operating earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage packaging, North and Central America
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
$
|
192
|
Beverage packaging, EMEA
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
85
|
Beverage packaging, South America
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
55
|
Reportable segment comparable operating earnings
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
332
|
Reconciling items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (a)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(72)
|
Business consolidation and other activities
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(26)
|
Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
(38)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(70)
|
|
|
(93)
|
Debt refinancing and other costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $43 million and $96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, undistributed corporate expenses, net, includes $1 million and $17 million of corporate interest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, undistributed corporate expenses, net, includes $79 million of incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business.
|
|
Discontinued Operations
The following table presents components of discontinued operations, net of tax.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(214)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11)
|
Gain (loss) on disposition
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
4,695
|
Tax (provision) benefit
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,115)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
|
$
|
3,607
|
2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures
Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other activities, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA) - Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.
Comparable Operating Earnings - Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest expense, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.
Comparable Net Earnings - Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable items after tax.
Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share - Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Net Debt - Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements.
Free Cash Flow - Free Cash Flow is typically derived directly from the company's cash flow statements and is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures; and, it may be adjusted for additional items that affect comparability between periods. Free Cash Flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow adjusted for payments made for income tax liabilities related to the Aerospace disposition and other material dispositions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire Adjusted Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.
We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Ball management uses Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA to interest expense) and Leverage (Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA) as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation. Management internally uses free cash flow measures to: (1) evaluate the company's liquidity, (2) evaluate strategic investments, (3) plan stock buyback and dividend levels and (4) evaluate the company's ability to incur and service debt. Note that when non-U.S. GAAP measures exclude amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles, the measures include the revenue of the acquired entities and all other expenses unless otherwise stated and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.
Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at /investors under the "Financial Results" tab.
A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
Facility closure costs and other items (1)
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
26
|
Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
38
|
Debt refinancing and other costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
Non-comparable tax items
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
1,082
|
(Gain) loss on Aerospace disposal (2)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(4,695)
|
Aerospace disposition compensation (3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
79
|
Comparable Net Earnings
|
|
$
|
216
|
|
$
|
217
|
Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
(1)
|
The charges for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were primarily composed of the loss related to the aluminum cups business transaction and costs for previously announced facility closures. These charges were partially offset by income from the receipt of insurance proceeds for replacement costs related to the 2023 fire at the company's Verona, Virginia extruded aluminum slug manufacturing facility.
|
|
|
|
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Ball announced the planned closure of its aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in Kent, Washington. Production ceased at this facility in the first quarter of 2024. The charges for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were primarily composed of costs of $25 million for employee severance and benefits, accelerated depreciation and other shutdown costs related to this and other closures. These charges were partially offset by income from the receipt of insurance proceeds for replacement costs related to the 2023 fire at the company's Verona, Virginia extruded aluminum slug manufacturing facility.
|
|
|
(2)
|
In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded a pre-tax gain for the sale of the aerospace business.
|
|
|
(3)
|
The charge for the first quarter of 2024, was composed of incremental compensation costs from the successful sale of the aerospace business, which consisted of cash bonuses and stock-based compensation. This amount was recorded in selling, general and administrative in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of earnings.
A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before taxes is as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(3,607)
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
79
|
Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(5)
|
Tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
27
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
101
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
93
|
Debt refinancing and other costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
Business consolidation and other activities
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
26
|
Aerospace disposition compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
79
|
Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
38
|
Comparable Operating Earnings
|
|
$
|
345
|
|
$
|
339
|
A summary of Comparable EBITDA, Net Debt, Interest Coverage and Leverage is as follows:
|
|
|
Twelve
|
|
Less: Three
|
|
Add: Three
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
($ in millions, except ratios)
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation
|
|
$
|
4,008
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
502
|
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5
|
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
(3,584)
|
|
|
(3,607)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
25
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
532
|
|
Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
Tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
159
|
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
663
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
270
|
|
Debt refinancing and other costs
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
Business consolidation and other activities
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
407
|
|
Aerospace disposition compensation
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
134
|
|
Comparable Operating Earnings
|
|
|
1,472
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
1,478
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
603
|
|
Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles
|
|
|
(139)
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
Comparable EBITDA
|
|
$
|
1,944
|
|
$
|
459
|
|
$
|
462
|
|
$
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
$
|
(293)
|
|
$
|
(93)
|
|
$
|
(70)
|
|
$
|
(270)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt at period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,717
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(449)
|
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.21
|
x
|
Leverage (Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.22
|
x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A summary of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
$
|
(665)
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(81)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
(746)
|
Add: Cash taxes paid for Aerospace disposition
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
(746)
SOURCE Ball CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment