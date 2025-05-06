21Shares Launches Cronos ETP To Expand Access To Emerging Web3 Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New product offers investors regulated exposure to the fast-growing Cronos blockchain, powered by Crypto.com Zurich, 6 May 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Cronos ETP (ticker: CRON), offering investors exposure to CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam 21Shares Cronos ETP CRON CH1443364232 2.50%

Cronos is a fast, scalable, and low-cost Layer 1 blockchain designed to support decentralised finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications. Built for interoperability, Cronos seamlessly integrates with both Ethereum and Cosmos networks, creating a multi-chain environment that bridges centralized and decentralised ecosystems. The network also stands at the forefront of Web3 innovation, merging blockchain technology with AI to power the next generation of finance, gaming, and business applications.

“Cronos is uniquely positioned at the intersection of centralised access and decentralised innovation,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Products Development at 21Shares.“By launching a Cronos ETP, we are offering investors easy, regulated exposure to a blockchain ecosystem that is driving real-world adoption and pioneering the future of Web3.”

“Providing more ways for traders to engage with cryptocurrencies is central to our vision of further mainstreaming crypto,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of is proud to be a long-time supporter and contributor to the Cronos ecosystem, and we are incredibly excited to partner with 21Shares to enable even more exposure to Cronos and Web3 infrastructure.”

The 21Shares Cronos ETP provides investors a straightforward way to integrate CRO into their portfolios through traditional banks and brokers, eliminating the need to directly handle digital wallets or exchanges. Cronos benefits from a strong network and offers a compelling investment case with its focus on scalability, interoperability, and AI-driven applications.

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit

About Cronos

Cronos ) is a leading blockchain ecosystem, adopted by and more than 500 application developers and partners representing an addressable user base of more than 100 million people around the world. Cronos' mission is to make it easy and safe for the next billion crypto users to adopt self-custody in Web3, with a focus on Decentralized Finance and Gaming.

The Cronos universe encompasses 3 chains: Cronos (EVM), the leading Ethereum-compatible blockchain built on Cosmos SDK; Cronos POS, a leading Cosmos chain for payments and NFTs; and Cronos zkEVM, a new high performance layer 2 network.

Cronos ranks among the top 15 blockchain ecosystems, safeguarding more than 6 billion dollars of user assets. Since launching in 2021, it has securely settled more than 100 million transactions.

Cronos Labs is the $100M startup accelerator focused on Cronos.

About

Founded in 2016, is trusted by more than 140 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every WalletTM. is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Learn more at .

