Jitterbit Unveils Layered AI Architecture, Adds Accountable AI Agents To AI-Infused Low-Code Harmony Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jitterbit builds accountable AI agents for customers that automate tasks, improve efficiency, and drive end-to-end business transformation

LONDON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the evolution of its unified AI-infused low-code Harmony platform to deliver accountable, layered AI technology - including enterprise-ready AI agents - across its entire product portfolio.

"We're not just automating; we're transforming how enterprises operate," said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. "Jitterbit is delivering the first layered AI and low-code architecture to democratize end-to-end automation with a focus on power, efficiency, and AI accountability. This isn't just about automating tasks; it's about architecting intelligent, autonomous agents with a unified platform that eliminates the 'data divide' between enterprise data and applications.”

Jitterbit Harmony, which includes iPaaS, App Builder, API Manager and EDI offerings, is designed for line-of-business leaders and IT/IS experts to collaborate on critical automation, application development and orchestration initiatives. The platform empowers both groups to build AI agents that seamlessly integrate with their complex enterprise architecture, driving unprecedented efficiency and innovation while maintaining rigorous control, transparency and accountability.

“The beauty of our layered AI approach is that our customers can use their current investments to design and implement AI agents, or have Jitterbit do it for them,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary.“We're not isolating AI to a particular product or feature; customers have full control to use low-code or natural language to take their existing implementations and quickly design new AI agents to accelerate their current systems and processes in ways they've never imagined.”

Accountable AI agents in action

Designed with security, governance and accountability as the foundation, Jitterbit's layered AI and low-code Harmony platform deliver powerful AI agents to drive new levels of efficiency, ease of use, and faster time to value for businesses across all industries. Organizations can leverage Harmony to deploy AI agents via three distinct methods:



Build new AI agents with ease . Design AI agents with natural language or low-code in the Harmony platform with the same easy-to-use studio where organizations orchestrate powerful system integrations and automations today.

Leverage trusted AI agents. Source AI agents in the expanded Jitterbit Marketplace . This allows organizations to leverage agents created by Jitterbit, as well as third-party AI agents already vetted by Jitterbit. Outsource AI agent development. Jitterbit will design, test and deploy custom, purpose-built and accountable AI agents for organizations. This professional services offering will allow businesses to outsource the development of custom agents specifically designed to solve their core automation and orchestration needs. Jitterbit's agentic AI professional services offering is available to customers beginning in May 2025.



"Regardless of how AI agents are built and deployed, trust and accountability are Jitterbit's core tenets,” said Chaudhary.“We're empowering organizations with the 'checks and balances' to ensure agents are not only making correct logical decisions, but also providing guardrails to mitigate issues like toxicity and AI hallucination. And, as always, we're providing mechanisms for human oversight and verification for extra layers of accountability."

According to Jitterbit's latest research,“The 2025 Automation Benchmark Report: Insights from IT Leaders on Enterprise Automation & the Future of AI-Driven Businesses ,” 99% of enterprises have integrated AI into their operations and 31% of enterprises are already planning for agentic AI, signaling the next wave of autonomous decision-making enterprise AI solutions, which require layered AI and integrated end-to-end AI automation.

"Accountability is no longer a 'nice-to-have' but a critical driver of business value in the age of agentic AI,” said Richard Guest, EMEA Delivery Director at Jeld-Wen, a global manufacturer and distributor that operates in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 people. "A focus on layered and accountable AI enables organizations to confidently scale their automation initiatives, knowing they have the control and visibility needed to achieve strategic outcomes."

Examples of agentic AI applications include intelligent customer service agents, automated supply-chain management, human resource onboarding, sales account planning, legal research, financial analysis, and more.

To learn more about Jitterbit's layered AI framework and the Harmony platform, please visit jitterbit.com/harmony .

AI Assistants for Jitterbit App Builder, API Manager Reach General Availability

Jitterbit is also announcing the general availability of AI assistants for Jitterbit App Builder and Jitterbit API Manager. The AI assistants, which were announced and demoed at the annual Jitterbit Customer Meetup in London in November 2024, will be available to all customers in June 2025.



Jitterbit App Builder AI Assistant: Leverage AI to build and/or modify an application using natural language in a chatbot interface. Create a unique, customized user interface (UI) by simply uploading an image file to guide the AI on the desired look and feel of the AI-built application. Jitterbit API Manager AI Assistant: Build an API using AI, pushing the boundaries of API management and integration. Create APIs with unprecedented efficiency and ease, significantly reducing development time and increasing productivity.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at