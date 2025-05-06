403
Mexican President Says U.S. Relations "Very Good" Despite Troop Offer
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum characterized her communication with U.S. President Donald Trump as "very good" despite recent public disagreements. This statement follows Trump's confirmation that he offered to deploy U.S. troops to Mexico to combat drug cartels, a proposal Sheinbaum rejected.
Sheinbaum emphasized that she prefers direct communication with Trump, stating, "In just over three months of his government, we’ve had more than five calls, and the communication is good. Sometimes we don’t agree, but we say it in the telephone call, and there has been respect.” She further clarified that she does not wish to conduct diplomatic relations through media exchanges.
This response comes after Trump described Sheinbaum as a "lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels," and confirmed his offer of military assistance. Sheinbaum had previously disclosed her rejection of
