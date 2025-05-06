403
WireCo introduces Durascend: A performing and cost-efficient rotation-resistant rope for cranes
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) Prairie Village, KS, USA, 06.05.2025 – WireCo® is proud to announce the launch of OLIVEIRA Durascend, one of our latest rotation-resistant compacted rope. After an extensive process of analysis, development, design, and rigorous testing, Durascend is now available for sale in diameters ranging from 8mm to 19mm.
A Superior Rope Design for Cranes
Durascend is designed to provide small and medium-sized tower and mobile cranes with a powerful and reliable rope solution that offers an exceptional cost/performance ratio. This new offering effectively replaces less efficient 12-and 15-strand rotation-resistant ropes such as LT24K and Towerlift, while also filling a gap in the market where high-performance ropes like Maxipact are not required.
The crane industry is continuously evolving, demanding higher efficiency and reliability from equipment. As cranes become more specialized, operators require ropes that deliver exceptional performance, cost-effectively. Durascend’s design ensures it meets the industry’s need for a rope that can withstand the demands of both tower and mobile cranes without the need for more expensive, high-performance alternatives.
“Our goal with Durascend is to deliver a high-performance rope that meets customers’ exact needs—without exceeding them—at a competitive price point. This offering represents WireCo’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions that support crane operators in optimizing performance and reducing operational costs,” said David Rowatt, PhD, PE, SVP Global Steel Engineering, WireCo.
Target Applications
Durascend is ideal for Tower Cranes (up to 100m height) and Mobile Cranes (up to 100 tons capacity). By introducing Durascend, Oliveira continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality lifting solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability for crane operators worldwide. Designed to perform under the toughest conditions, Durascend ensures operators can maintain high productivity while keeping costs down.
For more information about Durascend and its availability, please contact WireCo or visit our website
About WireCo
WireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.
About the OLIVEIRA brand
Oliveira is a leading brand for high-performance ropes, offering advanced solutions for lifting and material handling applications across various industries. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Oliveira products continue to develop state-of-the-art products that enhance safety, performance, and operational efficiency.
Media Contacts:
Christian Schorr-Golsong
Director Marketing
WIRECO Germany GmbH
+49 6841 8091 682
...
Shreyasi Bhaumik
Director - Industry
BCM Public Relations Ltd.
+44 (0) 20 3965 7410
...
Legal Disclaimer:
