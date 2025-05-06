Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China's Fuzhou City Strives To Create World-Class Business Environment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fuzhou has been expanding its open platforms represented by the China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project. Under this project, Fujian Miaotianhui Food Co., Ltd. became the first importer of fresh Indonesian coconuts, shipping containers of coconuts again to China on April 12. Similarly, Saneheld (Fuqing) Food Co., Ltd., partnering with Indonesia's Salim Group, has developed fishery bases in Indonesia. The first base began operations in April 2022 with an annual production capacity of 500,000 metric tons of seafood, while the second base is set to start trial production in June 2025.

The city's foreign investment attraction has yielded significant results. In 2024, 725 new foreign-funded enterprises were established in the city, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Fuzhou has been strengthening business support through targeted regulations, responsive government services, consolidated pro-business policies, and smooth government-enterprise communication channels. This ecosystem accelerated the launch of Fuyao Group's 3.25-billion-yuan global automotive glass export base, which moved from contract signing to construction commencement in just two months. An executive of Fuyao Group noted that the company chose Fuzhou not only for its location advantages, but also for its problem-solving efficiency and business-friendly climate.

Institutional innovation remains central to Fuzhou's business environment upgrading. The city has pioneered replicable reforms like its "one-stop government service" model, which reduces administrative procedures, paperwork, processing time, and in-person requirements that are needed to complete business-related affairs. This approach has been promoted nationwide as a benchmark for business environment optimization.

