Lavrov claims ‘European aggression’ behind all international calamities
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western European nations of once again turning hostile toward Russia, echoing past patterns of aggression that he claims have historically led to global conflicts. In an interview published Wednesday for the TASS Children project, Lavrov linked the present political climate to past wars, asserting that Europe's actions were responsible for sparking the Napoleonic Wars, World War I, and World War II.
According to Lavrov, many so-called “neutral” European nations during WWII, including France, collaborated with Nazi Germany. He noted that despite the existence of resistance movements, official French forces fought alongside German troops in punitive operations, and authorities in Paris submitted to Nazi rule without significant opposition.
Lavrov criticized France and the UK for being fixated on defeating Russia militarily, pointing to their extensive financial and political support for Ukraine, including discussions about troop deployments under the guise of peacekeeping.
He further accused the West, particularly the U.S., of backing what he described as a “Russophobic Nazi regime” in Ukraine. Lavrov claimed this support is part of a broader Western agenda to erase historical accountability, referencing how some nations try to bury their roles in Nazi collaboration or use fascist ideologies for political gain.
Lavrov warned against what he called the rewriting of history, criticizing efforts to discredit the Soviet Union’s contribution to defeating Nazi Germany. He said Russia remains committed to opposing these trends and hopes that global leaders recognize the dangerous trajectory of trying to defeat Russia.
