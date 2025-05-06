Rwanda in discussions to host migrants deported from US

Rwanda is in preliminary discussions with the United States about hosting migrants deported from American soil, the country’s foreign minister confirmed on Sunday. The negotiations follow the recent collapse of a similar controversial asylum deal between Rwanda and the United Kingdom.Speaking to Rwanda TV, Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stated, “We are in discussions with the United States… Talks are still at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made.”The initiative aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on immigration since his return to office in January. His administration has expanded rapid deportation procedures and cut funding to sanctuary cities. According to Reuters, a deported Iraqi refugee was recently sent to Rwanda, and the U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the deportation of Venezuelan migrants accused of gang involvement.Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking at a recent White House cabinet meeting, emphasized the administration's goal to relocate certain deportees as far from the U.S. as possible to prevent their return, calling some of them “the most despicable human beings.”Rwanda has positioned itself in recent years as a resettlement destination for deportees from Western countries. However, human rights groups, including the UN refugee agency, have criticized such arrangements, warning that deportees risk being sent back to the dangerous situations they fled. The UK Supreme Court previously ruled that Rwanda is not a safe third country for refugees.The UK’s deal with Rwanda was scrapped in July 2024 by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, which called the plan ineffective and costly, noting it had spent £700 million and would have deported less than 1% of migrants arriving by small boats. Following the cancellation, Rwanda reportedly demanded £50 million in compensation from the British government.

