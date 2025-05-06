403
Israeli Minister Supports Starvation in Gaza
(MENAFN) In a controversial and incendiary statement made late Monday, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu advocated for targeting food supplies in Gaza, suggesting that Palestinians should be starved as part of Israel’s ongoing military campaign.
These remarks add to a series of inflammatory comments made by Israeli officials amid what has been widely described as a genocidal offensive on the besieged enclave.
During an interview with Israeli media, the minister, known for his far-right views, declared, "There is no problem in bombing Hamas' food reserves."
He further justified this stance by stating, "They need to starve. If there are civilians who fear for their lives, they should go through the emigration plan."
Eliyahu, a member of the ultranationalist Jewish Strength (Otzma Yehudit) party, closely aligned with hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, emphasized his belief that pressuring the population would, in turn, pressure Hamas.
Reiterating his position, Eliyahu said, "The moment it becomes hard for them, it will also be hard for Hamas. There is no problem bombing Hamas’s fuel and food reserves."
His remarks reflect a strategy that blurs the lines between combatants and non-combatants, prompting further concern from human rights observers.
Eliyahu also dismissed the notion that providing humanitarian assistance aligns with moral values.
He claimed that delivering aid into Gaza is unrelated to "the Jewish ethics," arguing that it is wrong to "feed those who fight us."
He reiterated his belief that making life harder for civilians would also impact Hamas, stating, "When life becomes difficult for civilians, it will be too for Hamas."
This is not the first time Eliyahu has drawn outrage for his extreme positions. In November 2023, he notoriously suggested that using a “nuclear bomb” on Gaza was “an option.”
His latest statements follow fresh remarks from Ben-Gvir on Monday, who again endorsed the idea of starving Gaza’s population as part of the military operation.
