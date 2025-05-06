A Royal Resting Place & Rich Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Babur Garden, known as Bagh-i-Babur, is not merely a recreational space in Kabul; it represents a fusion of Afghanistan's rich history and cultural identity.

This scenic and idyllic setting has welcomed over 11 million visitors in recent years and continues to thrive, connecting the past and the present.

Once a royal palace and exclusive recreational retreat for kings and high-ranking dignitaries, Babur Garden is located in Kabul's Guzargah area, spread over approximately 11.5 hectares.

Chehel Satoon and Darul Aman roads lie to the west, Sher Darwaza Mountain to the east and the Chehel Satoon locality to the south.

In addition to the Queen's Palace, caravanserai, mosque and swimming pools, the garden features greenery and towering ornamental and fruit-bearing trees that enhance its natural beauty. The refreshing air adds to the garden's serene atmosphere.

A garden built centuries ago

Ziauddin Karimi, the administrative manager of Babur Garden, told Pajhwok Afghan News it was considered one of Afghanistan's most valuable cultural heritage sites.

It was established in the early 16th century by Zaheeruddin Muhammad Babur, founder of the Mughal Empire in India.

He explained Babur had a deep love for creating gardens and orchards. In Afghanistan, he established seven gardens, one of which is Babur Garden, located in Kabul. The garden covers a total area of 11.5 hectares,.

Karimi said Babur was born in 1483 in Andijan – today's Fergana Valley, Uzbekistan. Following the death of his father Umar Sheikh, Babur was chosen by the as ruler of Fergana at just 12.

Driven from his homeland in 1504, Babur settled in northern Afghanistan and later conquered Kabul. During his 22-year rule, he carried out extensive development work in the city.

Karimi recollected in 1526, Babur launched a military campaign in India, where he remained until his death in 1530 in the city of Agra, aged 47. Nine years later, in accordance with his will, Babur's remains were transferred to this garden, which has since been known as“Babur Garden.”

Tomb of Emperor Babur

The tomb of Babur, situated at the highest point of the garden, is marked by simple white stonework that reflects his humble and unpretentious character.

Its location in the garden demonstrates Babur's deep personal connection to the site – and to Afghanistan at that. Surrounded by cypress and plane trees, the tomb is also adorned with historical inscriptions and poetry, narrating the life of the poet-emperor and warrior.

Caravanserai

Near the entrance to the garden stands a striking structure known as caravanserai. With traditional architecture and compact chambers, it has been repurposed into a space for selling handicrafts, housing a teahouse and offering tourist services.

Several shops, particularly those run by women, sell handmade goods that showcase Afghanistan's deep-rooted cultural traditions.

According to Karimi, the caravanserai hosts shops offering antiques, handmade crafts, and wooden artefacts.

Shah Mahmood, a shopkeeper who has sold gemstones and decorative items in the garden for 18 years, said his products represented the country's rich cultural heritage.

Mohammad Asif Azizi, a visitor looking for rings, said:“Babur Garden has many beautiful things that lift the spirit. We came here to shop and relax – it is truly a fascinating place.”

The Queen's palace

In the north-eastern section of the garden stands the Queen's Palace. This structure, damaged during the civil conflicts of the 1990s, was restored in 2008.

It has since been transformed into a cultural exhibition centre and a multipurpose venue, now hosting art exhibitions, galleries, and cultural events.

Karimi explained that Babur Garden has served various functions throughout history. In the late 19th century, during the reign of Amir AbdurRahman Khan, the Queen's Palace served as a royal residence. At another time, it hosted the German embassy.

The palace has also housed the Kabul Department of Education and Khushal High School.

Today, it is used for official ceremonies and generates significant revenue.

Swimming Pools

The garden's swimming pools, once reserved for royal use, now draw the attention of visitors.

Surrounded by fruit trees, seasonal flowers, and orderly greenery, they reflect the meticulous design principles of Mughal garden architecture.

Karimi noted that until the reign of Mohammad Nader Shah, Babur Garden remained an exclusive royal property. Only the royal family, high officials, and foreign guests were permitted to enter.

However, in 1930, after the end of Nader Shah's reign, the garden was opened to the public, and since then people have visited on Fridays and public holidays for leisure.

Restoration, public access

According to Karimi, many of the garden's structures, particularly the Queen's Palace, had been partially destroyed during the civil wars in the 1990s.

The garden's restoration began in 2002 with funding from the Aga Khan Foundation and was completed in 2007.

More than 11 million people – including locals, tourists and foreign guests – have visited Babur Garden in the last 18 years.

Karimi said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden attracted no visitors, and currently, women were not allowed to enter the place.

Although specific figures on income from ticket sales, shop rentals, or event hosting were not disclosed, Karimi outlined the current entrance fees:

– 10 afs for children

– 30 afs for adults

– 350 afs for foreign visitors

– 100 afs for visitors bringing cameras

He revealed the garden had 47 staff members across various departments, including horticulture, administration, maintenance, operations and palace management.

Visitors' perspectives

Haji Wahid Totakhel, who returned to Afghanistan after spending 35 years in Scotland, noted the changes he observed and praised the restoration of historical buildings.

He recalled:“When I was a student at the military academy, we came here one day to swim. In those days, families used to come here. The atmosphere remains the same. The garden and trees are spiritually uplifting, but now the place looks empty.”

Ahmad Saleem Habibi from Baghlan province, who visited the site with his children, described the garden as an excellent recreational area with fresh air and historical importance. He urged visitors to maintain the garden's cleanliness.

Abdul Bari Ahmadi from Parwan province, who came with friends, said Babur Garden stood out from other parks due to its royal past.

He added:“Babur Garden is a historical place. It makes one feel responsible to serve the nation and preserve such heritage for future generations.”

He also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow women to visit the garden, provided Islamic dress codes were respected.

