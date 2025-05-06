403
Romanian Premier quits position when anti-EU nationalist took election lead
(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced his resignation and the dissolution of the ruling pro-EU coalition after nationalist candidate George Simion took a strong lead in the first round of the country’s presidential elections.
According to G4 Media, with more than 95% of the votes counted, Simion—leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)—secured 40.52%, well ahead of pro-EU candidates Crin Antonescu and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who each earned just over 20%.
Speaking on Monday, Ciolacu admitted that the coalition had failed in its goal of maintaining political stability and EU-aligned governance. “Romanians voted yesterday, and their message was clear—the current coalition no longer has legitimacy,” he stated, adding that he would step down and that his party, the Social Democrats (PSD), would no longer support either candidate in the May 18 runoff.
The now-defunct coalition, which included the PSD, the liberal PNL, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR/RMDSZ, had backed Antonescu, who failed to make it to the second round.
Until a new governing majority forms after the final vote, current ministers will serve in an interim capacity for up to 45 days.
Simion has built his campaign on Euroscepticism and traditionalist rhetoric, criticizing Brussels’ immigration and energy policies and advocating for a "Europe of sovereign nations" instead of a centralized EU. He has distanced himself from accusations of being pro-Russian but has opposed arms deliveries to Ukraine, calling instead for diplomatic solutions.
In 2024, both Ukraine and Moldova banned Simion from entry over his anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and claims that Moldova is an "artificial state" with no EU prospects.
This election was a rerun after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the original November vote due to alleged irregularities and supposed Russian interference. Independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu, who earned 23% in the annulled election, was barred from running again. Simion has voiced support for Georgescu and appeared alongside him at the polls on Sunday, saying their shared goal is to “restore constitutional order and democracy.”
