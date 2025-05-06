403
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 2.47 To USD 59.94 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by USD 2.47 to USD 59.94 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 62.41 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were down each by USD 1.06 and USD 1.16 to settle both at USD 60.23 per barrel and USD 57.13 pb respectively. (end)
