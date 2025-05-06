Armenia Eyes Stronger Tourism Ties With Qatar: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A top Armenian tourism official visiting Doha has lauded the phenomenal rise of Qatar's tourism sector, hoping to emulate Qatar's success story and establish tourism links between the two countries.

Lusine Gevorgyan, who chairs the Tourism Committee of Armenia, was on her first official visit to Qatar earlier this week. She met with business leaders and stakeholders in Doha to promote Armenia as a destination for tourists from Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Gevorgyan, expressed enthusiasm about the future of Qatar-Armenia tourism ties, describing the visit as a starting point to promote two-way travel and unlock untapped potential between the two nations. "Yesterday (May 3), at the Embassy of Armenia in Qatar, we hosted a presentation to showcase the beauty of Armenia to the Qatari business community," Gevorgyan said.“We see a great opportunity to develop both inbound and outbound tourism.”

Positioning Armenia as a four-season destination, Gevorgyan highlighted the country's rich offerings throughout the year.“In winter, many Armenians travel to Qatar to enjoy the warm climate and the sea, especially during the New Year holidays. Now we are promoting Armenia for summer and autumn travel. Our green mountains, eco-farming, and harvest season offer a unique experience,” she said.

Adventure tourism is a growing niche in Armenia, with activities like hiking, kayaking, and off-roading drawing international visitors. Armenia was recently named the“Best Adventure Destination” at ITB Berlin, one of the world's leading travel trade shows.

Armenia boasts more than 25,000 historical and cultural landmarks. “Our cuisine is clean, fresh, and full of variety. Apricots from Armenia will be in season starting June, and our agriculture sector is attracting investors from the Arab world,” she said.

Travel between Qatar and Armenia is now more convenient than ever. Daily direct flights by Qatar Airways have significantly shortened the journey to just two and a half hours.“It's like taking a taxi to visit your friend,” Gevorgyan said.“And for Qatari citizens, Armenia is visa-free.” Residents can easily obtain an e-visa or visit the embassy and get a visa, she said.

Armenia is actively seeking investment in its tourism and hospitality sector.“Our government offers a simple, digital process to start a business in just one day,” she explained.“We are especially encouraging investment in hotels and restaurants.”

Halal food options are increasingly available, catering to the preferences of many tourists.“We understand the importance of offering culturally appropriate experiences,” she added.

Despite the strong foundation, tourism numbers from Qatar remain modest, with just 300 Qatari visitors last year. However, the trend is changing. Armenia also plans to launch marketing campaigns in Qatar.



The official's visit coincided with her participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, where Armenia showcased 26 tourism businesses under a national stand.

“What impressed me most about Qatar is the safety, beauty, and vibrancy of life here,” Gevorgyan said.“Qatar had five million tourists last year. Armenia hosted 2.2 million – but we see room to grow and learn.”

She underscored Armenia's commitment to sustainable tourism as a national strategy through 2030.“We are not aiming for mass tourism. We want to grow wisely, protect our environment, and deliver high-quality experiences.”

Closing the interview, Gevorgyan offered heartfelt thanks to the people of Qatar:“I've felt deeply welcomed. Armenian and Qatari people share values of hospitality, family, and tradition. In Armenia, Qatari visitors will feel safe, respected, and at home.”