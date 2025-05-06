403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan declares fresh missile examination-launch
(MENAFN) Pakistan has announced the successful test launch of a short-range Fatah series surface-to-surface missile, marking its second missile test in just three days. The launch, carried out on Monday, comes amid heightened tensions with neighboring India following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir last month.
According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile has a range of 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) and the test aimed to assess the operational readiness of the military and verify the missile's advanced navigation and targeting systems. The Fatah series is a domestically produced guided missile system developed by Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS), a Pakistani state-owned defense company.
Senior Pakistani Army officers attended the launch and reportedly expressed full confidence in the military's ability to defend the nation against any threat to its territorial sovereignty.
Saturday’s earlier launch tested the Abdali Weapon System, another surface-to-surface missile with a longer range of 450 kilometers (280 miles). Both tests were conducted as part of a broader military drill named Exercise Indus.
India has not officially responded to the latest tests, though the Hindustan Times previously reported that New Delhi viewed the missile activity as a dangerous provocation. Tensions escalated after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, which left 26 civilians dead.
The Resistance Front, initially claiming responsibility for the attack, later withdrew its statement. Indian officials have identified three suspects, two of whom are reportedly Pakistani nationals. India has accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism—allegations Pakistan has firmly denied.
In response to the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the military full authority to respond. Both nations have since taken hostile steps, including expelling diplomats, closing airspace, and exchanging fire along the Line of Control (LoC), the contested border between the two countries.
According to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile has a range of 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) and the test aimed to assess the operational readiness of the military and verify the missile's advanced navigation and targeting systems. The Fatah series is a domestically produced guided missile system developed by Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS), a Pakistani state-owned defense company.
Senior Pakistani Army officers attended the launch and reportedly expressed full confidence in the military's ability to defend the nation against any threat to its territorial sovereignty.
Saturday’s earlier launch tested the Abdali Weapon System, another surface-to-surface missile with a longer range of 450 kilometers (280 miles). Both tests were conducted as part of a broader military drill named Exercise Indus.
India has not officially responded to the latest tests, though the Hindustan Times previously reported that New Delhi viewed the missile activity as a dangerous provocation. Tensions escalated after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, which left 26 civilians dead.
The Resistance Front, initially claiming responsibility for the attack, later withdrew its statement. Indian officials have identified three suspects, two of whom are reportedly Pakistani nationals. India has accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism—allegations Pakistan has firmly denied.
In response to the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the military full authority to respond. Both nations have since taken hostile steps, including expelling diplomats, closing airspace, and exchanging fire along the Line of Control (LoC), the contested border between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment