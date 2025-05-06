403
Iran Reaffirms Peaceful Nuclear Program Amidst Delayed Dialogue
(MENAFN) On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons.
Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baghaei stated, "If the American side is honest in its request that the Islamic Republic of Iran should not have a nuclear bomb, many of the issues will be resolvable."
He further asserted, "This is because we have already clearly declared and proved in practice that we have in no way been seeking to militarize our nuclear program and will not seek to do so."
Addressing recent American sanctions against Iran and the continuing talks between the nations, the spokesperson asserted that the "contradictory" signals emanating from U.S. officials would not weaken Iran's resolve to uphold its fundamental principles.
Baghaei affirmed Iran's stance, saying, "Iran's position regarding its right to make peaceful uses of nuclear energy is a fixed one and based on international law."
He further stated Iran's willingness to engage in and persist with diplomatic talks to find solutions for its nuclear program and the lifting of American sanctions.
The delegations of Iran and the United States have held three rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, with the first and third rounds in Muscat on April 12 and April 26, and the second in Rome on April 19.
The fourth round of talks, initially slated for May 3 in Rome, was delayed indefinitely due to what Oman termed "logistical reasons."
