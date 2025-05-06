MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Northway Biotech Launches Full-Service Viral Clearance Studies, Delivering Results Faster Than Industry Standards

VILNIUS, LT, May 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Northway Biotech, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the expansion of its protein-based and gene therapy service offerings with the addition of Viral Clearance Studies (VCS) capabilities. This strategic growth follows the opening of Northway Biotech's new Gene Therapy Center with dedicated cGMP facilities for virus-related projects.

With six newly established, identical BSL-2 laboratories now operational, Northway Biotech can conduct VCS programs for up to six clients simultaneously, significantly alleviating current market bottlenecks. Additionally, the company has expanded its capabilities to perform GMP-compliant manufacturing and testing under BSL-3 conditions, further strengthening its service offering across gene therapy and broader biologics development.

Viral Clearance Studies are now offered both as part of Northway Biotech's integrated CDMO programs and as a standalone service. This flexibility allows external clients to access VCS expertise independently, without requiring a manufacturing agreement.

Accelerated Delivery Timelines - Over One Month Faster Than Industry

Leveraging expanded infrastructure and integrated analytical capabilities, Northway Biotech is positioned to deliver Viral Clearance Studies substantially faster than the current industry standard. Comprehensive studies, assessing viral removal and inactivation, can now be completed with final regulatory-compliant reporting in under 10 weeks from initiation of project design when two model viruses are employed, and within 12 weeks when four model viruses are used.

"Our expansion into Viral Clearance Studies is a natural extension of our CDMO services, enabling us to manage these critical studies in-house and significantly reduce project timelines for our clients," said Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO of Northway Biotech. "By investing in state-of-the-art BSL-2 and BSL-3 facilities, expanding technical capabilities, and further strengthening our scientific teams, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality VCS data faster - a key advantage for clients advancing through clinical development and regulatory approval."

For more information on Northway Biotech's Viral Clearance Study processes, service offerings, and delivery timelines, please complete the contact form to connect with the Northway Biotech team.

About Northway Biotech -

Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced and professional team executes projects at every stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company's extensive expertise and vertically integrated service offering enables rapid execution of multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development, and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately owned company founded in 2004 and operates locations in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, MA, USA.

Media & Business Contact:

...

Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Northway Biotech

...

Contact Information

Vladas Bumelis

CEO and Chairman of the Board

...

SOURCE: Northway Biotech