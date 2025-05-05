Valorc3 Data Centers Announces 10MW Data Center In Boise, Idaho

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Boise data center will deliver 10MW of capacity and feature the latest in sustainable building technology. Upon completion, the company will offer a total of 12MW of capacity in the market, enabling greater flexibility, scalability and performance for enterprises spanning energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and technology.

The new ValorC3 Boise data center is expected to be operational in 2027. It will feature:



Carrier-neutral facility

Concurrently maintainable infrastructure Air and liquid cooling capabilities with a closed-loop cooling system for minimal water waste, high performance and flexibility

"Boise continues to stand out as a strategic location because of its access to existing connectivity, power and talent, making it a great place for ValorC3 to expand," said Jim Buie, CEO of ValorC3 Data Centers. "We're committed to partnering with enterprises in Boise and across the Northwest to meet their growing needs for AI-ready infrastructure. This facility will help us deliver on that promise."

ValorC3 has been meeting the needs of Boise-area businesses with low-latency connectivity since 2020, when it acquired Fiberpipe Data Centers. Many nationally renowned companies are headquartered in the Boise area. As the business community continues to thrive, reliable connectivity services will become even more important.

"The addition of ValorC3's second data center will give our local businesses a distinct advantage as we continue to grow," said Diane Bevan, President/CEO for the Idaho Technology Council. "The added services will support the expansion of existing businesses and strengthen our appeal for new enterprises looking to expand their operations."

About ValorC3 Data Centers

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers nationwide. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of AI and high-performance compute with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €19 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €200 billion.

