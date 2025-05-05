Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Forecast To Surge During The Forecast Period (2025-2034) With Rising Demand For Autoimmune And Immunodeficiency Treatments Delveinsight
|
IVIG Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
IVIG Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key IVIG Companies
|
ADMA Biologics, Grifols Therapeutics, OCTAPHARMA, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Kedrion Biopharma, LFB Biopharmaceuticals, Biotest, Japan Blood Products Organization, KM Biologics, Teijin, Nihon Pharmaceutical, GC Biopharma, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Evolve Biologics, and others
|
Key IVIG Therapies
|
ASCENIV, BIVIGAM, GAMUNEX-C, OCTAGAM 5% & 10%, GAMMAGARD LIQUID; S/D (immune globulin infusion; Intravenous [human]), GAMMAPLEX 5% & 10%, IQYMUNE, INTRATECT, VENOGLOBULIN, KENKETSU VENILON, Kenketu GLOVENIN-I, YIMMUGO, ALYGLO, PRIVIGEN, PANZYGA, TAK-880, and others
Scope of the IVIG Market Report
-
IVIG Therapeutic Assessment: IVIG current marketed and emerging therapies
IVIG Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging IVIG Drugs
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, IVIG Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about IVIG therapies in development @ IVIG Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
IVIG Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
3.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024
|
3.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
|
4
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
5
|
Executive Summary of IVIG
|
6
|
Key Events
|
7
|
IVIG Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Mechanism of Action
|
7.3
|
Potential of IVIG
|
7.4
|
Adverse Reactions to IVIG Therapy
|
7.4.1
|
Mild to Moderate Immediate Reactions
|
7.4.2
|
Serious Immediate Reactions
|
7.4.3
|
Delayed Reactions
|
7.4.4
|
Preventive Measures and Risk Mitigation
|
7.4.5
|
Risks and Drawbacks
|
7.5
|
Current and Emerging IVIG Therapies
|
7.6
|
IVIG in Different Indications
|
7.6.1
|
Immune-Mediated Polyneuropathies
|
7.6.1.1
|
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
|
7.6.1.2
|
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)
|
7.6.1.3
|
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)
|
7.6.1.4
|
Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN)
|
7.6.1.5
|
Myasthenia Gravis
|
7.6.1.6
|
Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)
|
7.6.1.7
|
Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)
|
7.6.1.8
|
Autoimmune Encephalitis and Autoimmune Epilepsy
|
7.6.1.9
|
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) and MOG Antibody-Associated Disease (MOGAD)
|
7.6.1.10
|
Secondary Immunodeficiency Diseases (SIDD)
|
7.6.2
|
Systemic Immune-Mediated Conditions
|
7.6.2.1
|
Systemic Vasculitis Syndromes
|
7.6.2.2
|
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
|
7.6.2.3
|
Systemic Sclerosis (SSc)
|
7.6.2.4
|
Inflammatory Myopathies
|
7.6.3
|
Hematological Disorders
|
7.6.3.1
|
Immimmune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
|
7.6.3.2
|
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
|
7.6.3.3
|
Pediatric ITP
|
7.6.4
|
Pediatric Autoimmune Diseases
|
7.6.4.1
|
Kawasaki Disease
|
7.6.4.2
|
Giant Cell Hepatitis with Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (GCH with AIHA)
|
7.6.4.3
|
Fetal and Neonatal Autoimmune and Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT)
|
7.6.4.4
|
Gestational Alloimmune Liver Disease (GALD)
|
7.6.5
|
Dermatology
|
7.6.5.1
|
Bullous Autoimmune Dermatoses
|
7.6.5.2
|
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS)
|
7.6.6
|
SARS-CoV-2 Infection
|
7.6.6.1
|
Autoimmune Diseases Induced by SARS-CoV-2 Infection
|
7.6.6.2
|
Long COVID
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Total diagnosed prevalent cases of selected indications across 7MM
|
8.3
|
Total Target Patient Pool by indications across 7MM
|
8.4
|
Total Treated Patients by Indications in the 7MM
|
9
|
Marketed Therapies
|
9.1
|
Key cross
|
9.2
|
ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human–slra): ADMA Biologics
|
9.2.1
|
Product Description
|
9.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.2.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.2.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.2.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.3
|
BIVIGAM (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10%): ADMA Biologics
|
9.3.1
|
Product Description
|
9.3.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.3.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.4
|
GAMUNEX-C (immune globulin injection (Human), 10%): Grifols Therapeutics
|
9.4.1
|
Product Description
|
9.4.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.4.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.5
|
OCTAGAM 5% & 10%: OCTAPHARMA
|
9.5.1
|
Product Description
|
9.5.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.5.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.5.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.5.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.6
|
GAMMAGARD LIQUID; S/D (immune globulin infusion; Intravenous [human]): Takeda Pharmaceuticals
|
9.6.1
|
Product Description
|
9.6.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.6.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.7
|
GAMMAPLEX 5% & 10% (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10%): Kedrion Biopharma
|
9.7.1
|
Product Description
|
9.7.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.7.3
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.8
|
IQYMUNE: LFB Biopharmaceuticals
|
9.8.1
|
Product Description
|
9.8.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.9
|
INTRATECT: Biotest/Grifols
|
9.9.1
|
Product Description
|
9.9.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.9.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.10
|
VENOGLOBULIN: Japan Blood Products Organization
|
9.10.1
|
Product Description
|
9.10.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.10.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.10.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.11
|
KENKETSU VENILON: KM Biologics/ Teijin
|
9.11.1
|
Product Description
|
9.11.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.11.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.11.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.12
|
Kenketu GLOVENIN-I: Nihon Pharmaceutical/ Takeda
|
9.12.1
|
Product Description
|
9.12.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.12.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.12.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.13
|
YIMMUGO: Biotest AG
|
9.13.1
|
Product Description
|
9.13.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.13.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.13.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.13.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.14
|
ALYGLO: GC Biopharma
|
9.14.1
|
Product Description
|
9.14.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.14.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.14.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.14.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.15
|
PRIVIGEN: CSL Behring
|
9.15.1
|
Product Description
|
9.15.2
|
Regulatory milestones
|
9.15.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.15.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.15.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.16
|
PANZYGA: Pfizer/Octapharma
|
9.16.1
|
Product Description
|
9.16.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.16.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
9.16.4
|
Clinical Development
|
9.16.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10
|
Emerging Therapies
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
TAK-880 : Takeda
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.2.3
|
Analyst View
|
11
|
IVIG: 7 Major Market Analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.2
|
Market Outlook
|
11.3
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.4
|
Market Size of IVIG in the 7MM
|
11.5
|
The United States
|
11.5.1
|
Total Market Size of IVIG in the United States
|
11.5.2
|
Market Size of IVIG by Products in the United States
|
11.6
|
EU4 and the UK
|
11.6.1
|
Total Market Size of IVIG in EU4 and the UK
|
11.6.2
|
Market Size of IVIG by Products in EU4 and the UK
|
11.7
|
1.5 Japan
|
11.7.1
|
Total Market Size of IVIG in Japan
|
11.7.2
|
Market Size of IVIG by Products in Japan
|
12
|
KOL Views
|
13
|
SWOT Analysis
|
14
|
Unmet Needs
|
15
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
15.1
|
United States
|
15.1.1
|
Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|
15.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
15.2.1
|
Germany
|
15.2.2
|
France
|
15.2.3
|
Italy
|
15.2.4
|
Spain
|
15.2.5
|
United Kingdom
|
15.3
|
Japan
|
15.3.1
|
MHLW
|
15.4
|
Market Access and Reimbursement in IVIG
|
15.4.1
|
ASCENIV
|
15.4.2
|
BIVIGAM
|
15.4.3
|
PANZYGA
|
15.4.4
|
PRIVIGEN
|
15.4.5
|
ALYGLO
|
15.4.6
|
IQYMUNE
|
16
|
Appendix
|
16.1
|
Bibliography
|
16.2
|
Report Methodology
|
17
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
18
|
Disclaimer
Related Reports
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key immune thrombocytopenia companies, including Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals), Asahi Kasei Pharma, Amgen, Argenx, Grifols (Biotest), Zenyaku Kogyo, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Principia Biopharma, GC Pharma, UCB Biopharma, Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Genosco, Oscotec, Vertex, Alpine Immune Sciences, Sanofi, Bioverativ company, among others.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Guillain-Barre syndrome companies, including Annexon, Hansa Biopharma, among others.
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Market
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CIDP companies, including Sanofi, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Celgene, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Kawasaki Disease Market
Kawasaki Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Kawasaki disease companies, including Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Anviron, Reven Pharmaceuticals, among others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+14699457679
Logo:
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment