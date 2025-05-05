Hurricane Preparedness Week: Centerpoint Energy Continues Significant Preparations To Get Ready For 2025 Storm Season

Historic series of grid improvements and generator donations continue across the Greater Houston area to strengthen resiliency and reduce risk of outages during storms

Joint emergency response exercise and community safety and preparedness events being held with emergency officials and local partners

CenterPoint conducting outreach efforts across Greater Houston service area to help customers prepare for upcoming storm season

HOUSTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the official launch of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, CenterPoint Energy reminds customers and the public about the series of actions the company has taken to strengthen grid resiliency, improve local emergency coordination and help communities and customers better prepare for the 2025 hurricane season. CenterPoint will be holding a joint emergency response exercise later in the month as part of a coordinated effort with public officials, emergency response managers and community partners to improve local cooperation and response efforts. In addition, the company is continuing to work with communities to donate and install 21 backup generators for critical facilities and other key locations across its 12-county service area. CenterPoint is also hosting a series of community and customer outreach events across the Greater Houston area to share important safety information and preparation updates before the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

"Hurricane Preparedness Week is an important reminder for all of us to get ready for the 2025 Hurricane Season. As we prepare, the CenterPoint is fully engaged in completing a series of historic resiliency improvements and preparedness activities to enhance how we prepare for and respond to hurricanes and other severe weather events. From now and throughout the hurricane season, we'll continue working every day to be better prepared for extreme weather and achieve our ultimate goal of building the most resilient coastal grid in the country," said Tony Gardner, CenterPoint Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Hurricane Preparedness Week: Getting Ready for Extreme Weather

Related to Hurricane Preparedness Week, CenterPoint has been conducting and helping coordinate a series of important preparedness activities over the last several months, including:



Completing historic grid improvements: As part of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), completing a series of critical resiliency actions before June 1, including installing 25,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles; installing 4,850 automated devices; clearing high-risk vegetation from 4,000 miles of power lines; undergrounding 400 miles of power lines; and installing 100 weather stations to provide real-time weather monitoring.

Working with emergency partners to get ready: Coordinating with local officials, emergency management offices and community partners to prepare for extreme weather events, including through joint emergency response exercises.

Donating and installing emergency generators to key locations: Working with local communities to provide backup generators to critical facilities and community centers that provide medical care, food and water, cooling and other essential services in emergencies.

Hosting customer and community hurricane preparedness events: Holding a series of community preparedness events and webinars to provide updates about CenterPoint's preparations for hurricane season, important safety tips and key resources for customers.

Enhancing critical storm response tools: Implemented sophisticated damage modeling to help expedite critical decision making before and during an event, as well as adopted a new storm management software program to more efficiently onboard and deploy mutual assistance crews in support of CenterPoint's emergency response efforts. Upgrading CenterPoint's Outage Tracker: Launched a new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker to provide real-time updates on outages and restoration efforts, available in English and Spanish.

CenterPoint will continue to provide updates on its progress toward completing its critical resiliency actions and other GHRI commitments before June 1. More information is available at CenterPointEnergy/TakingAction .

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve approximately 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

Forward-looking statements

This news release, as well as the website pages related to the GHRI, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the GHRI and longer-term resiliency plans, including effectiveness, timing and related matters, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI and other emergency preparations regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI, including expected benefits, speaks only as of the date of this release or the date that such statement is made, as applicable. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED