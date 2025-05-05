Multibank Group Signs Strategic Partnership With MAG To Tokenize $3 Billion Real Estate Assets

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution based in Dubai has signed a historic $3 billion tokenization agreement with MAG, the leading real estate developer in the UAE, and Mavryk, a leading blockchain innovator - marking the largest real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiative globally to date. The initiative highlights the imminent launch of $MBG, the utility token at the core of MultiBank's next-generation digital finance ecosystem.

The partnership will bring MAG's high-value real estate developments - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, which is part of the Keturah Resort, and Keturah Reserve - onto the blockchain, making them available to global investors via MultiBank's fully regulated RWA marketplace. Once launched, holders of the RWA assets will be able to earn yield distributed daily on the MultiBank platform.

The $MBG token will power access, staking, fee payments, and platform engagement, positioning it as the infrastructure layer behind institutional-grade digital asset offerings.

As part of the agreement, MAG will provide its premium real estate inventory for tokenization, while Mavryk will deliver the blockchain infrastructure to support on-chain asset issuance and DeFi integrations. MultiBank Group will oversee regulatory compliance, secondary market liquidity, and platform governance - all reinforced by the $MBG token's multi-layered utility.

“This isn't just a real estate deal - it is a flagship use case for the $MBG token. By enabling seamless access to $3B in tokenized property, MultiBank becomes the bridge between regulated finance and next-generation investment infrastructure. This is how we make Web3 real.” said Zak Taher, Founder and CEO of MultiBank.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: "At MAG, we have always been driven by excellence and a passion for shaping the property landscape of tomorrow. Partnering with MultiBank Group marks a milestone in broadening access to high-value developments and unlocking liquidity via blockchain, while preserving uncompromising standards of transparency and stakeholder protection."

Alex Davis, Founder and CEO of Mavryk, commented“This collaboration represents a paradigm shift in how real-world assets are accessed and traded. By leveraging our advanced tokenization and DeFi infrastructure, we are transforming landmark developments into borderless, liquid investment opportunities. Together with MAG and MultiBank Group, we are laying the technological foundation for a transparent, scalable future where institutional-grade assets are available at the click of a button.”

With a buyback-and-burn model tied to platform revenues, and staking rewards designed to incentivize long-term engagement, MultiBank Group provides tangible value for both retail and institutional users. From discounted fees and VIP tiers to launchpad access and real-world asset exposure, the $MBG token is engineered to reward participation and drive ecosystem demand.

The initial tokenization of $3 billion is just the beginning. The platform is built to scale up to $10 billion in assets, setting the stage for a new era of programmable ownership and compliant digital investing - with $MBG at its foundation.

Legal Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, are not owned, developed, or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a trading volume that exceeds $35 billion per day during the first 4 days in April 2025. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17 of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The Group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

About MAG

MAG, is the real estate development arm of MAG Group – a multinational conglomerate based in the UAE, with a 46-year-old legacy. MAG was established in 2003 and its current real estate portfolio ranges from iconic residential towers and communities to ultra luxury developments that incorporate Bio Living and wellness-focused concepts, which are considered firsts in the region. With a commitment to excellence, MAG continues to shape the future of urban living, delivering transformative projects that enhance lifestyles and communities.

About Mavryk

Mavryk is the Layer-1 blockchain designed to revolutionize asset ownership and nurture the RWA community, building the tokenization of assets for tomorrow. By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk aims to transform how individuals interact with and leverage tokenized assets. Our vision is to create an interconnected network economy through the seamless integration of RWA with DeFi.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink