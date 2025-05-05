403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Today 05/05: Silver Gives Up Initial Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market initially rallied during the trading session on Friday, testing the crucial $33 level. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen this market go back and forth between the $34 level above, and the $32 level below. This makes the $33 level essentially“fair value” at the moment. It's also worth noting that the 50 Day EMA is hanging around the same area, so I think this leads to a very sideways market in the short term, and I do think that we have a scenario where a lot of back and forth probably continues to be the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment