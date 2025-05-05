Unseasonal Rains Lash Gujarat, Crops Damaged In Many Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 5 (IANS) Gujarat grappled with unseasonal weather on Monday, witnessing unseasonal rains and hailstorms, leading to substantial damage to crops in various parts of the state.

The IMD has forecast continued weather instability over the next five days. Winds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h and intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder are expected.

An official said that rainfall probability stands at 63 per cent for Tuesday, 70 per cent for Wednesday, and around 40 to 45 per cent for the following days.

Saurashtra also witnessed disturbed weather patterns, while in the Botad district, heavy rains were reported. Moti Vavdi village of Ranpur taluka also witnessed a hailstorm.

Rajkot's Pardi and Vinchiya areas also experienced downpours with gusty winds and hailstones.

In Bhavnagar, the weather shift offered some temporary relief from the oppressive heat but was accompanied by heavy rains, including a lightning strike that reportedly collapsed a wall in the region.

Meanwhile, agricultural experts and local authorities have expressed serious concern over the impact of unseasonal weather on standing crops.

Key summer harvests such as sorghum, millet, sesame, mango, and teti (ridge gourd) remain particularly vulnerable to hail and waterlogging.

Farmers across Saurashtra have already reported early signs of fruit drop and crop flattening, which could result in a major economic setback in the coming weeks.

The officials have urged district-level agricultural officers to conduct surveys and assess damage, while also advising farmers to take protective measures where possible.

The Agriculture Department is expected to announce relief measures if the impact proves severe.

An official said that the residents are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during storms, and secure outdoor belongings to avoid damage or injury due to strong winds and hail.

He said that the IMD continues to monitor the system and issue timely advisories.