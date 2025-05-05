Flyusa Acquires Two Private Aviation Companies, Expanding Its Aircraft Fleet And Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We've known the TRYP team since we first started FlyUSA and they've been a great partner to work with, we are all excited about joining forces," said Barry Shevlin, Co-Founder and CEO of FlyUSA. "This transaction results in FlyUSA becoming the largest and most active combined turboprop and light jet fleet in the state of Florida, if not the broader Southeast U.S. This partnership unlocks new opportunities for growth, but most importantly, delivers even greater value to those we serve. I could not be more excited having these two organizations join FlyUSA."

Elliot Mintzer, Founder and CEO of MySky and TRYP, will join FlyUSA to manage its turboprop/PC-12 fleet. With 10+ years of specialized PC-12 experience and a priceless level of sales and marketing expertise, he will continue to share that knowledge as well as train and mentor pilots for the additional PC-12 aircraft coming onboard. Kyle Garren, TRYP's VP of Charter/Logistics, will also join FlyUSA, boosting support and resources for the sales team.

"TRYP and MySky have always been a leading source of Pilatus PC-12 lift throughout the Southeast and the Bahamas," Elliot Mintzer, Founder and CEO of MySky and TRYP, commented. "The innovative growth opportunities at FlyUSA for our owners and team is something we couldn't pass up being a part of or be more excited about," Mintzer added.

The announcement follows a record-breaking 2025 Q1 for FlyUSA, when it achieved $15 million in revenue driven by continued growth in its on-demand charter department. FlyUSA remains on track to meet its 2025 revenue goal of $70 million.

FlyUSA, Inc. provides seamless, end-to-end private aviation solutions to clients across the United States. Founded by pilots and built on a commitment to safety, teamwork, growth, and doing the right thing, FlyUSA offers on-demand charter flights, the Ascend Club membership program, jet card options, and full-service aircraft acquisitions and management. Known for being personalized, easy to do business with, and highly responsive, FlyUSA is redefining private aviation through solutions that deliver an elevated, effortless experience. With a fleet of 28 managed aircraft and more than 1,500 clients and members nationwide, FlyUSA's rapid growth earned a #45 ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

