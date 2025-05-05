DSN Software Acquires OMS Billing Solutions, Strengthening Leading Practice Management Offering For Specialty Dental

Combining Expertise to Bridge the Gap Between Practice Management and Revenue Cycle Services

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DSN Software , the leading practice management solution for oral surgeons, has announced its acquisition of OMS Billing Solutions , a trusted provider of billing and revenue cycle management services tailored for specialty dental practices. The acquisition solidifies a longstanding partnership between the two companies and reflects DSN's ongoing commitment to delivering seamless, all-in-one solutions to its customers.

DSN and OMS Billing Solutions have worked together for years, integrating their solutions to help oral surgery practices streamline operations, improve insurance collections, and reduce administrative burdens. This acquisition brings OMS Billing Solutions' expertise directly into the DSN ecosystem, creating a more unified experience for customers and enhancing support for billing and revenue cycle management.

“We're thrilled to welcome OMS Billing Solutions into the DSN family,” said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software.“Our collaboration over the years has proven how impactful our combined solutions can be for specialty dental practices. By bringing OMS Billing Solutions in-house, we can better serve our customers with fully integrated tools and services that make their practices more efficient and successful.”

OMS Billing Solutions has earned a reputation for its personalized approach to billing services, helping oral surgeons navigate the complexities of insurance and maximize revenue. As part of the DSN platform, OMS Billing Solutions will expand its reach while continuing to provide its signature white-glove service.

“DSN has continued to enhance and expand its enterprise RCM solutions, and this partnership will further those efforts by bringing together top experts in the field,” said Ben Bradley, CEO of OMS Billing Solutions.“Together, we will streamline operations and create a unified, efficient solution that bridges the gap between RCM and PM software.”

For DSN customers, this acquisition means enhanced capabilities across practice management, billing, and revenue cycle management, all backed by DSN's US-based support. Together, DSN and OMS Billing Solutions will continue their mission to simplify practice management, helping specialty practices focus on what they do best: providing exceptional patient care.

